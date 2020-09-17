Canadian Electricity Association (CEA): Canadian Electricity Association Urges Aggressive Action for Achieving Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / Today, the Canadian Electricity Association (CEA) released a set of foundational actions that must be undertaken by the electricity industry and governments alike to meet Canada's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and accelerating the transition to a cleaner energy future. The urgent need for a coordinated, proactive and collaborative approach to achieve Canada's vision to be carbon neutral by 2050 is essential.

"The electricity industry is committed to prioritizing clean growth and investing in a resilient and modern grid of the future," said Francis Bradley, President and CEO of the Canadian Electricity Association. "Transitioning to a low-carbon economy requires sustained government partnerships to deliver an electricity system that underpins clean growth and a healthy economy."

The electricity sector has been central to Canada's ability to address climate change and has already done more to decarbonize Canada's economy than any other economic sector. More than 80 percent of electricity produced in Canada is non-emitting, and the sector has reduced GHG emissions by more than 40 percent since 2005. Electricity is integral to Canada's clean energy future and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

"To meet Canada's ambitious 2050 targets, it is imperative that governments work collaboratively with the electricity industry and provide long-term, stable and predictable policy frameworks," stated Channa S. Perera, Vice President of Policy Development at CEA. "There is also a need to build greater policy flexibility to account for regional differences and meet the government's ambition of delivering clean, affordable electricity."

Electricity has been-and will continue to be-the great enabler of modern society. There is nothing more fundamental to Canada's prosperity than how Canadians power their lives, their livelihoods, and their businesses. CEA calls on the government to maintain an active and continuous focus on energy transition in the years ahead.

CEA and its member companies stand ready to work collaboratively and constructively with governments at all levels to implement Actions for Achieving Net-Zero GHG Emissions by 2050 and achieve Canada's clean energy goals.

To read the full action plan: https://bit.ly/33zVdft

About Us

Canadian Electricity Association (CEA) members generate, transmit and distribute electrical energy to industrial, commercial, residential and institutional customers across Canada every day. From vertically integrated electric utilities, independent power producers, transmission and distribution companies, to power marketers, to the manufacturers and suppliers of materials, technology and services that keep the industry running smoothly -all are represented by this national industry association.

Contacts

Sarah Robinson Director, Communications and Marketing Work: 613.301.8526 robinson@electricity.ca

Links

https://bit.ly/33zVdft



SOURCE: Canadian Electricity Association (CEA)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606531/Canadian-Electricity-Association-Urges-Aggressive-Action-for-Achieving-Net-Zero-Emissions-by-2050