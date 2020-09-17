Applied UV, Inc. Subsidiary, SteriLumen, Inc. Installs First Ultraviolet Light Disinfecting Devices at Mt. Sinai St. Luke's Hospital as Part of Evaluation Study

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection prevention technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultra violet light ("UVC") utilizing its patented devices to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced that its subsidiary, SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen"), has installed its Disinfecting System in the first of 17 patient bathrooms at Mount Sinai's Morningside Hospital adjoining Columbia University ("Mt. Sinai") in New York, NY in connection with a study to be conducted by Mt. Sinai to further confirm the effectiveness of the SteriLumen Disinfecting System. Additionally, Mount Sinai has agreed to provide SteriLumen the results of their report by the second quarter of 2021 and publish their results in an academic, peer-reviewed journal. Mt. Sinai has also agreed to present the finding of their report at an Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology ("APIC") Conference. The next conference will be held in Austin, TX, June 28-30.

ResInnova Laboratories ("ResInnova"), a microbiology testing laboratory specializing in antimicrobial technologies, has over the past 2 ½ years tested and validated the pathogen killing activity of the Sterilumen Disinfecting System. The ResInnova results are detailed below and in the link to the report. ResInnova will be assisting in the evaluation study at Mt. Sinai.

SteriLumen Disinfecting System

SteriLumen devices are designed to substantially reduce pathogens that may cause healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"), and are primarily targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels and other public spaces. The SteriLumen Disinfecting System uses UVC LED embedded in various bathroom fixtures as an infection prevention device for use in inhabited facilities for killing airborne bacteria and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces in proximity to the device.

ResInnova provided SteriLumen with their findings in a report dated September 8, 2017, and updated on May 8, 2020, which found the SteriLumen Disinfecting System to be effective in dramatically reducing pathogens in the bathroom vanity/sink area. In a Report dated June 30, 2020, ResInnova found the SteriLumen Disinfecting System to be effective in killing OC43 human coronavirus ("OC43"), which according to ResInnova is a common surrogate for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. For additional information about the findings in the independent laboratory report, please click on the following link (https://sterilumen.com/resources/pathogen-destruction-report/).

Matthew Hardwick, Ph.D., Founder & CEO of ResInnova Laboratories, stated, "Our laboratory is certified by the International Antimicrobial Council ("IAC") and our team utilizes the most current testing standards to ensure we deliver high quality data to customers like Applied UV. The initial and subsequent reports we provided to the Company determined that the Sterilumen Disinfecting System to be effective in reducing pathogens up to 6 logs (99.9999%) on surfaces in the bathroom vanity/sink area (including C-diff, E.coli and MRSA). Our most recent report to the Company tested both the mirror and drain unit against OC43 human coronavirus. The mirror unit demonstrated a greater than 99.99% kill after a 2-hour exposure and the drain unit demonstrated a greater than 97% kill after 15 minutes of exposure. This additional evaluation study in an active healthcare facility should provide further validation of the pathogen killing activity reported in our lab results to the Company."

Q Saeed, Chief Executive Officer of Applied UV, commented, "Introducing our technology to one of the premier medical institutions in the U.S. is an important milestone. We look forward to working with the Mt. Sinai team to complete this installation as we pursue our mission of bringing advanced disinfecting systems to healthcare facilities to address the widespread challenge represented by HAI's."

The SteriLumen Disinfection System product line has the following attributes:

Focus on the sink area and drain. Focuses on pathogens that accumulate on the sink area, including handles, faucets and backsplash and in the drain.

Focuses on pathogens that accumulate on the sink area, including handles, faucets and backsplash and in the drain. UVC LED infection destruction . Destroys 4 logs (99.99%) of common pathogens, in the bathroom vanity/sink area with at least two hours of continuous use.

Destroys 4 logs (99.99%) of common pathogens, in the bathroom vanity/sink area with at least two hours of continuous use. Automatic operation . Built-in programmable controller that ensures operation for the full required daily time and is not dependent on manual operation.

Built-in programmable controller that ensures operation for the full required daily time and is not dependent on manual operation. Continuous operation . Works in cycles of two hour on and four hours off, except for the disinfecting drain which is on 15 minutes every hour. The timing protocol is managed by a programmable controller and a motion detector enclosed within each device and works while the room is still occupied and while the bathroom is not in use, therefore, continuously disinfecting an area of ongoing high contamination.

Works in cycles of two hour on and four hours off, except for the disinfecting drain which is on 15 minutes every hour. The timing protocol is managed by a programmable controller and a motion detector enclosed within each device and works while the room is still occupied and while the bathroom is not in use, therefore, continuously disinfecting an area of ongoing high contamination. Safety . Built-in motion detector and sensor automatically shuts off the UVC light when anyone enters the room eliminating any concern over UV safety. Once there is no movement in the room for 10 minutes the UVC light comes back on to restart and continue its cycle.

Built-in motion detector and sensor automatically shuts off the UVC light when anyone enters the room eliminating any concern over UV safety. Once there is no movement in the room for 10 minutes the UVC light comes back on to restart and continue its cycle. Removable UVC LED panel . The UVC LEDs are installed via a removable panel, leading to ease of replacement or upgrade.

The UVC LEDs are installed via a removable panel, leading to ease of replacement or upgrade. Ease of Installation . The unit is easy to install and uses standard electrical wiring.

. The unit is easy to install and uses standard electrical wiring. IOT connectivity . IOT connectivity uses Wi-Fi and RF technology that will enable continuous transmission of use and functionality data over the Internet for collection and analysis.

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Our products utilize disinfection technology that applies the power of UVC to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically. The Company's SteriLumen technology was tested at an independent laboratory that found the SteriLumen mirror and drain to be greater than 97% and 99.99%, respectively, effective in killing the OC43 human coronavirus, a strain of human coronavirus that is genetically similar to SARS-CoV-2. According to the independent laboratory, it is expected that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 will be killed in a similar manner to OC43. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries; SteriLumen and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen develops disinfection devices and technology that combat hospital acquired infections (HAIs). We formed a team to solve and patent a product and process to neutralize pathogens providing a compelling solution for the hospitality space and a solid path to entering the healthcare market. MunnWorks manufactures fine mirrors specifically for the hospitality industry. Our goal, at Munn Works, is to contribute to the creation of what our design industry clients seek: manufacturing extraordinary framed mirrors.

For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/; https://sterilumen.com/; and, https://munnworks.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Applied UV Investor Relations

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com

MJ Clyburn

+1-917-327-6847

clyburn@tradigitalir.com

SOURCE: Applied UV, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606391/Applied-UV-Inc-Subsidiary-SteriLumen-Inc-Installs-First-Ultraviolet-Light-Disinfecting-Devices-at-Mt-Sinai-St-Lukes-Hospital-as-Part-of-Evaluation-Study