ECS Fin to Test Roxe APIs for Potential Integration of Roxe Network with Bank Customers Across the Globe

Apifiny, a leading fintech company that is building a new internet of financial services, today announced that ECS Fin will begin a pilot program to test the integration of Apifiny's Roxe instant settlement network. The Roxe network is designed to save financial institutions significant time and costs by using blockchain technology to provide highly reliable, secure, and real-time clearing and cross-border settlement of payments and remittances, traditional assets, and digital assets.

On the heels of The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's (OCC) recent decision to allow banks to offer crypto custody services, the news is another step forward in the integration of traditional finance with decentralized technologies. Apifiny is focused on connecting centralized financial institutions with decentralized networks to provide simple, fast, and flexible global trading, liquidity, and settlement solutions for trading institutions, digital asset exchanges, and banks.

"We are leading the industry shift from a traditional account model to a new digital asset paradigm," said Haohan Xu, CEO of Apifiny. "Today's international payment settlement systems are too slow, unreliable, and expensive. Our partnership with ECS Fin can enable banks to remove barriers of time, geography, and currency so that financial value can move more reliably and much faster at much lower costs anywhere in the world."

"Our partnership with Apifiny reflects our accomplishments in creating highly efficient and customizable payments and trade settlement solutions," said Jacob Aruldhas, CEO of ECS Fin. "We chose to engage the Roxe network in our payments platform since it provides tremendous value to our bank customers for both domestic and cross-border payments and will allow us to quickly and seamlessly expand into crypto markets.

Through the Roxe global instant settlement network's one-to-many connection, existing and future bank customers of ECS Fin will be able to subscribe to the Roxe network service bureau via ECS Fin's IMS Platform.

In addition, ECS Fin will test the requirements to become one of the supernodes on Roxe Chain, the blockchain technology powering the Roxe network owned and administered by the Roxe Chain Foundation Limited. A complete overview of the role and value of Roxe Chain supernodes can be accessed here.

The Roxe network is designed to deliver settlement in seconds, instead of minutes or even days, amongst its member nodes on a permissioned blockchain network. Unlike previous approaches that attempted to enable clearing and settlement via the use of one digital asset, Roxe is designed to transfer and settle many different assets and asset classes. The Roxe network is currently designed to support USD and several major digital currencies, with a goal of supporting all G20 fiat currencies and all top 50 digital currencies.

About Apifiny

Apifiny is a leading fintech company that is building a new internet of financial services. The company connects centralized financial institutions with decentralized networks to reimagine the global liquidity, trading, and settlement value chains. Apifiny's APIs unify fragmented global trading and settlement systems and remove the barriers of time, geography, and currency so that financial value moves with unprecedented speed anywhere in the world. ExOneTM provides global liquidity to digital asset exchanges by connecting top exchanges with market makers of all sizes across the world. Apifiny's trading network enables institutional traders to execute global multi-exchange strategies, access deep global liquidity, superior price discovery, normalized market data, tighter spreads, faster settlement, and higher fill rates and capital utilization. RoxeTM is a global instant settlement network that empowers exchanges, payment companies, consumers, banks and central banks to transfer fiat and digital currencies with other Roxe network members in seconds. Apifiny enables its partners to offer their end customers ultra fast remittance, payments, and FX products powered by Roxe. For more information, visit https://www.apifiny.com/.

About ECS Fin

ECS Fin's suite of Integrated Messaging Services (IMS) is designed to efficiently streamline operational workflows for transaction processing and message-based communication. Founded in 1999 as a consulting firm, ECS recognized inefficiencies in the way money and securities moved between service providers, customers and beneficiaries. The need for costly investment in infrastructure from multiple vendors proved to be a large barrier. ECS' IMS solutions bring together vital groups so data can be exchanged and processed efficiently.

