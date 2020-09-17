SolGold PLC Announces Annual Report, Full Year Results & MDA

Annual Report, Full Year Results & Management Discussion and Analysis

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / The Board of SolGold (LSE:SOLG )(TSX:SOLG) is pleased to announce the release of its Full Year Results for the year ended 30 June 2020. The Board advises all shareholders and interested investors that the Company's website www.solgold.com.au contains access to a copy of the Full Year Results for the year ended 30 June 2020. An abridged version of the Full Year Results is included below.

For Canadian purposes, the Company has filed its audited financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended 30 June 2020 on SEDAR.

The Company's Annual Report, including the audited full year results for the year ended 30 June 2020 together with the MD&A, is available on the Company's website: www.solgold.com.au

By order of the Board

Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary

CONTACTS

Nicholas Mather SolGold Plc (Chief Executive Officer) nmather@solgold.com.au Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665 +61 (0) 417 880 448 Karl Schlobohm SolGold Plc (Company Secretary) kschlobohm@solgold.com.au Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661 Ingo Hofmaier SolGold Plc (GM - Project & Corporate Finance) ihofmaier@solgold.com.au Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131 Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis Camarco (Financial PR / IR) solgold@camarco.co.uk Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4997 Andrew Chubb Hannam & Partners (Joint Broker and Financial Advisor) solgold@hannam.partners Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500 Ross Allister / David McKeown Peel Hunt (Joint Broker and Financial Advisor) solgold@peelhunt.com Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900 James Kofman / Darren Wallace Cormark Securities Inc. (Financial Advisor) dwallace@cormark.com Tel: +1 416 943 6411

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3330Z_1-2020-9-17.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: SolGold PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606534/SolGold-PLC-Announces-Annual-Report-Full-Year-Results-MDA