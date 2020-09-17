Western Union Business Solutions becomes a partner of Isabel Group to provide international payment services on the BtoB multi-banking platform Isabel 6

Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, announces a collaboration between its business division, Western Union Business Solutions, and Isabel Group, the leading provider of multi-bank services for both businesses and consumers and largest Fintech in Belgium.

As part of its partnership, Western Union Business Solutions will provide worldwide connectivity to Isabel Group's multi-banking platform that enables organizations to manage their banking online and perform quick and easy payments. The Isabel 6 platform serves 70,000 professional user clients, and now collectively may access Western Union Business Solutions' unrivaled global payment network across over 200 countries and territories in more than 130 currencies around the world. Western Union Business Solutions' extensive global network, combined with knowledge of local markets, will help enable Isabel platform users to manage international payments simply, effectively, and efficiently. The expertise of Western Union Business Solutions' foreign exchange specialists on currency fluctuation and foreign exchange markets will assist clients in managing international payments and foreign exchange risk through a wide range of hedging product offering.

Marc-Elie Caspar, country director France Benelux at Western Union Business Solutions, notes:

"We are proud to extend and accelerate our presence and activities in Belgium through this key partnership with Isabel Group, the largest Fintech player offering the most popular B2B multi-banking ecosystem and online payment solution for companies of any size in Belgium. Together, we will offer our customers an innovative payment solution for foreign exchange transactions, dedicated customer support, negotiated rates and fees and an outstanding level of trust thanks to our European banking license.

"This type of partnership is part of our DNA at Western Union Business Solutions. We equip and support organizations around the world that are looking for a partner to optimize cross-border payments with solutions for sending, receiving, and managing international payments."

The Isabel 6 platform is backed by the expertise, resources and technology provided by Isabel Group. The Belgian fintech has an extensive network of partners and is one of the three companies in Belgium (source: AMPG) to meet the requirements of the ISO/IEC 20000-1 2011 standard and to have obtained the certification corresponding to this standard.

Jean de Crane, CEO at Isabel Group, adds: "We are happy to welcome Western Union Business Solutions as a new international member on the Isabel 6 multi-banking platform. This collaboration will add value to our mutual business customers in the processing of their payments and foreign exchange strategies. We are looking forward to working together with this international player in our ecosystem."

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of June 30, 2020, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering our branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2019, is available in over 75 countries, plus additional territories, to move money around the world. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends, and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About Isabel Group

Isabel Group links and streamlines the administrative and financial processes of businesses. The financial services provider ensures a smooth and reliable exchange of documents, payments, and identities, and automates access to them. This helps businesses to gain insight into their financial flows and make better business decisions.

Some 65,000 businesses, 3,000 accounting firms, 150 software partners, and 30 banks are working with or linked to Isabel Group's software: Isabel 6, Seven, Ibanity, CodaBox, ClearFacts, Ponto, BookMate, SignHere, KUBE and Zoomit. This means that Isabel Group is managing Belgium's most extensive financial infrastructure. With more than 300 experts, the group automates 450 million transactions per year or 7.10 billion euros per day.

