Virometix, a privately held Swiss biotechnology company developing a new generation of vaccines and immunotherapeutic drugs for the prevention and treatment of infectious and oncology diseases, announced today the completion of initial vaccination of the first dose cohort in the Phase 1 healthy volunteer study of V-306, its candidate vaccine for prophylaxis of RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) infection in neonates.

All 20 subjects received the first dose of V-306 or placebo, as planned and early clinical experience is encouraging with no adverse events reported to date.

The Data Safety Monitoring Board will meet on October 2nd, 2020, to review the safety data for the first cohort, and if all goes well, these subjects will receive their second dose of vaccine in the week commencing November 2nd, 2020.

We look forward to progress in the trial and will provide further updates as appropriate.

About Virometix

Virometix AG is a privately held Swiss biotechnology company developing a new generation of vaccines and immunotherapeutic drugs for the prevention and treatment of infections and cancer. In an increasingly global world, there is a considerable medical need for vaccines to combat infectious as well as a number of chronic human diseases, including cancer. Rational molecular design, chemical synthesis and Virometix' proprietary "Synthetic Virus-Like Particle" platform technology allow for the rapid production and optimization of vaccine candidates with the potential to demonstrate superior properties in terms of safety, efficacy and stability.

