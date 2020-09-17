Freebets.com Partners with former Eight-Time Champion Jockey Peter Scudamore MBE on New Series of Initiatives

Revered former UK jockey Peter Scudamore will partner with Freebets to deliver valuable, engaging horse racing content to sports fans

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freebets.com, a leading UK sports betting comparison site, owned and operated by XLMedia today announced a new series of initiatives with the former eight-time Champion Jockey Peter Scudamore. Scudamore will be providing valuable insights across the horse racing season and will contribute to enhancing the content on Freebets' site.

Scudamore set several racing records throughout his career and turned to training immediately after retirement. In his role as Freebets' racing ambassador spokesperson, Scudamore will take part in a series of informative podcasts, videos, and social media events that will support Freebets' social media expansion and growing range of content to inform and guide bettors. Freebets' consumers will also receive the opportunity for exclusive access to Scudamore's yards and training facilities.

"I am thrilled that we will continue to work with an expert and thought leader as successful and insightful as Peter," said Stuart Simms, XLMedia PLC Group CEO. "Peter's ideas surrounding the current state and future of horse racing are more important now than ever as the racing sphere continues to evolve under new regulations. His experiences have already made an incredible impact on Freebets' mission to provide personally relevant, engaging content to its consumers, and we look forward to working with him further to grow our leading brand."

"I'm delighted that my relationship with FreeBets is continuing into a further year," said Peter Scudamore, racing ambassador of Freebets. "The increased scale of content this year will allow horse racing fans to engage during a difficult time in which the sport remains behind closed doors. Fingers crossed, we shall see spectators at courses in the not too distant future."

Scudamore is regarded as one of the most successful jockeys in the UK, and is dedicated to producing engaging content to maintain consumer trust. He is most known for his eight-time Champion Jockey status, but has also garnered attention with his extensive experience in racing and training. As a media pundit, Scudamore is perfectly suited to propel Freebets' new Instagram and YouTube accounts, while also presenting live Q&A sessions and trivia games on Freebets.com.

About Freebets.com

Freebets.com is one of the UK's leading betting affiliate sites, working with all the big names in the business to bring punters expert tips, previews and the best free bet offers. With almost 10 years in the game they provide thousands of punters daily with help, support and expert guidance. Freebets.com is owned and operated by XLMedia PLC. You can find out more here: www.freebets.com .

About XLMedia PLC

XLMedia is a leading performance publishing group, publicly traded on the AIM London Stock Exchange. XLMedia is focused on consumer engagement that creates shareholder value through performance marketing. The Company delivers reliable

growth through sustaining core assets and structured investment in new early stage territories and business verticals. XLMedia owns and operates diversified digital publishing assets across a wide variety of verticals including personal finance, tech, sports betting, and more. Its proprietary technology produces a personalized experience, enhancing consumer engagement. Founded in 2008, XLMedia is headquartered in London with offices in Tel Aviv and Cyprus. To learn more, visit https://www.xlmedia.com/.

Media Contact

Headline Media

whichbingo@headline.media

+972 36 205 306