Respecting the Journey During National Recovery Month - Helping Incarcerated Individuals Manage Mental Health and Substance Abuse Disorders

FALLS CHURCH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / GTL, a trusted partner that connects those affected by incarceration with the resources and support necessary to achieve success, is celebrating the successes and respecting the journeys of those navigating a path to sobriety during National Recovery Month. For over 30 years, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has observed National Recovery Month in September to reinforce the positive messages that mental and behavioral health are essential to overall health, that treatment is effective, and that people can and do succeed in recovery.

"It is an unfortunate fact that incarceration is oftentimes a result of lack of mental health and substance abuse treatment," said Pelicia Hall, GTL Senior Vice President, Reentry Programs. "An individual with a dual diagnosis faces even more barriers to treatment, and with only a 25 percent likelihood of receiving any kind of treatment during incarceration because of lack of resources, a lot of people are slipping through the cracks. This is why GTL is forming partnerships with respected organizations and providers to offer evidence-based programming on our tablets. We believe that people want to and will change if given the opportunity. For that reason, we wholeheartedly support National Recovery Month."

GTL tablets are an effective way to provide materials focused on treatment and recovery without draining a facility's resources. Through a partnership with Breaking Free Group, GTL offers a digital cognitive behavioral therapy program, "Breaking Free from Substance Abuse," that helps incarcerated individuals achieve and maintain recovery from dependence on over 70 different substances. The application went live at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction in May 2020, and over 15,000 incarcerated individuals have registered for the program and started their journey to recovery and a better life.

To help improve mental health and wellbeing, GTL also offers resources focused on inner strength, meditation, and calmness. One such app is the Peace Education Program from The Prem Rawat Foundation. Through a series of ten workshops, incarcerated individuals can work to empower themselves and draw on their own inner resources: Peace, Appreciation, Inner Strength, Self-Awareness, Clarity, Understanding, Dignity, Choice, Hope, and Contentment. In addition, GTL instituted a new free communication program, which allows incarcerated individuals to make connections with their loved ones on a weekly basis at no cost. Having a strong support network is an advantage in achieving and maintaining recovery.

Everyone is affected in some way by mental and substance use disorders, and National Recovery Month is a reminder that there are resources available for those that need assistance. GTL is working to be a part of the solution by establishing meaningful partnerships to bring treatment inside correctional facilities to improve rehabilitation and reentry. If you know someone who is struggling on their road to recovery, check out SAMHSA's treatment locator.

