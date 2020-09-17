DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the 'Company')
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets) has informed the Company on 17 September 2020 that a substantial holdings notification related to Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. had been received by the AFM.
The above notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=98387
Stellenbosch, 17 September 2020
