DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



17.09.2020 / 15:15

DISCLOSURE OF SUBSTANTIAL HOLDING NOTIFICATION Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the 'Company') The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets) has informed the Company on 17 September 2020 that a substantial holdings notification related to Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. had been received by the AFM. Date of transaction: 15 September 2020 Person obliged to notify: Citigroup Inc. Issuing institution: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce 63570173 Place of residence: Amsterdam Distribution in numbers (long position) Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settle-ment Swap 9 150 115.00 9 150 115.00 Potential Potential Indirectly (Citigroup Global Markets Limited) In cash Call option 75 513 318.00 75 513 318.00 Potential Potential Indirectly (Citigroup Global Markets Limited) Physical delivery Put option 100 684 415.00 100 684 415.00 Potential Potential Indirectly (Citigroup Global Markets Limited) Physical delivered Ordinary share 28 942 848.00 28 942 848.00 Real Real Indirectly (Citigroup Global Markets Limited) Distribution in percentages (long position) Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 4.97% 0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 4.30% Voting rights 4.97% 0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 4.30% The above notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website: https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=98387 Stellenbosch, 17 September 2020

