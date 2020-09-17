DoiT International, a provider of proprietary public cloud optimization and governance software and public cloud expertise, today announced a new agreement with Google Cloud with the target of delivering $1.5 billion in Google Cloud infrastructure and services over the next five years.

Santa Clara, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2020) -DoiT International ("DoiT" or the "Company"), a provider of proprietary public cloud optimization and governance software and public cloud expertise, today announced a new agreement with Google Cloud with the target of delivering $1.5 billion in Google Cloud infrastructure and services over the next five years. Under this expanded agreement, DoiT will deliver cloud services, including the Anthos app modernization platform, to its global customer base through its Cloud Management Platform, including cost optimization, and governance.

The significant multi-year agreement with Google Cloud comes at the height of DoiT International's own rapid global scaling, having achieved a 350% growth in revenue over the last three years. The Company is on course to exceed this exponential growth as it scales in key international markets.

Over the past 12 months, as demand for cloud services has accelerated, DoiT has grown its global footprint, expanding throughout the United States in California, New York, Texas, and into Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. In addition, in February 2020, the Company completed its acquisition of superQuery to help companies adopting cloud-based databases such as Google BigQuery optimize their costs and productivity.

DoiT has been recognized within the Google Cloud ecosystem for both its sales and technical excellence, receiving the Google Cloud Reseller Partner Award for North America in 2019, Reseller Partner of the Year award for EMEA in 2018, Global Sales Partner of the Year award in 2017, and Global Partner of the Year award in 2015. DoiT also has earned Google Cloud Partner technical specializations in Data Management, Infrastructure, Location-Based Services, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, and Cloud Migration.

DoiT's innovative Cloud Management Platform delivers significant value to its growing base of technology customers, providing support for public cloud workloads with complex requirements such as multi-cloud Kubernetes deployments, real-time data, analytics, and machine intelligence. Its software platform uses artificial intelligence to achieve sustainable cost reduction, using an automated approach, embraced by software and operations teams. DoiT's solution provides meaningful cost savings to customers within 90 days of onboarding, and the Company's engineering consultancy helps customers architect applications and deployments optimally for multi-cloud environments.

DoiT is proud to support more than 1,000 fast-growing startups and technology companies with their cloud computing needs on Google Cloud Platform as they scale and grow. Clients include innovative technology companies such as JFrog, RedisLabs, Influx Data, Cockroach Labs, Recurly, and Sift.

DoiT's highly-skilled Customer Reliability Engineering (CRE) team provides customers with 24/7 support and expertise in the full range of technical cloud computing questions. The Company is incredibly proud of its high customer satisfaction scores, all transparent and publicly available, reaching a near-perfect +90 NPS and 99.9 CSAT score.

"This significant partnership to drive digital transformation with Google Cloud comes after nearly a decade of partnership, and it's truly amazing what we have been able to accomplish together this far," said DoiT International's CEO, Yoav Toussia-Cohen. "We have been blessed to work hand-in-hand with the entire Google Cloud ecosystem, including leadership, the partner organization, customer engineers, and sales teams. This deal further strengthens our relationship with Google Cloud, and will allow us to support even more customers' growth together."

A remote-first company, DoiT has matched the Company's acceleration with growth in its team, having tripled headcount since the beginning of 2020, and with plans to double headcount again in the next 12 months. It is actively hiring talent across the globe in every department, including Sales, Software Engineering, Customer Reliability Engineering, Product Management, and Information Security. For more information, visit careers.doit-intl.com.

About DoiT International

DoiT International is a leading global cloud consulting company and strategic partner of Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services. We tackle complex problems of scale for our customers, using our expertise in machine learning, algorithms, complexity analysis, and system design.

Founded in 2011, DoiT International operates in nearly 70 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Israel. For more information, please visit www.doit-intl.com.

