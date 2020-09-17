Tarpaulin Sheets Market to Expand at a CAGR of 4.4% through 2028 -Future Market Insights

Logistics, agriculture and transportation will continue to rule the market and bring about a change in production, letting the market witness maximum growth in the forecast period.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / The tarpaulin sheets market is about to witness an expansion of CAGR 4.4% through 2028. The demand for tarpaulin sheets is surging in the agricultural sector which is thereby escalating production of it. Hoarding tarps segment will drive the market over the forecast period and hold maximum revenue share. Tarpaulin sheets market is flourishing in the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, which is going to bring up an excellent increment opportunity sooner.

"Rapid urbanization and increased concrete construction is boosting the demand for heavy-duty and waterproof tarpaulins. India, Vietnam and China will witness maximum growth in the forecast period due to increased development in agriculture and infrastructure," states the FMI Analyst.

Tarpaulin Sheets Market - Key Highlights

By product type, waterproof and heavy-duty material segment will remain preferred

China, India and Vietnam hold the maximum market value

Agriculture, logistics, constructions account for nearly 28% market share in 2019

Market value to grow by 1.5x through 2028

Tarpaulin Sheets Market - Driving Factors

Major agricultural and construction industries rely on tarpaulin sheets as they are economical and safe

Logistics, storage and warehouses continue to create demand for tarpaulin

Due to rapid urbanization and use of it as a temporary shelter for livestock has increased production therefore, demand is growing briskly

Tarpaulin Sheets Market - Key Restraints

There are sheets of various degrees and most of them are not easily available which makes the consumer shift to a better alternative

Not all farm cultivators are able to rely on it, hence, production is reduced

COVID-19 Market Impact

Covid-19 has definitely posed serious threats on the market due to social distancing measures and reduced production. Though this industry is likely to gain momentum as tarpaulin sheets are irreplaceable commodities and agricultural sector will bring incremental opportunities soon. Now, due to the lockdown ease, infrastructural projects will provide tremendous scope as it offers great protection against bad weather conditions.

Competition Landscape

Tan Dai Hung Plastic JSC., Gia Loi JSC., Tu Phuong Tarpaulin, KSA Polymer, K-TARP VINA Co. Ltd., Vietnam Hoa Ha Co. Ltd., Fulin Plastic Industry Co., Ltd., C&H Tarps Co., Ltd., Veer Plastics, Bag Poly International, Maha Shakti Polycoat., Tara Tradelink are few of the key players in the market. Advancement in quality and availability as a better waterproof and heavy-duty material is where manufacturers are now focussing.

Tier 2 players are working on product innovation and introduction while Tier 3 players are focussing on limited portfolio due to lesser domestic reach.

More on the report

This report analyses various segments of the market on the basis of lamination, basis of type (hoarding tarps, truck tarps, mesh tarps or sports tarps), basis of weight (less than 100GSM, between 300-600 GSM etc.) and end-use (agriculture, automobile, construction) and region.

