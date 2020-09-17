German tech company Tube Solar AG has secured €10.8 million to develop its cylindrical agrivoltaic modules. The lightweight devices could also be used on roofs until now considered unsuitable for PV.From pv magazine Germany. Bavaria's minister of economic affairs, Hubert Aiwanger, has awarded €10.8 million to German photovoltaic company Tube Solar AG. The company makes what it describes as robust, lightweight thin-film solar tubes, primarily for agrivoltaic use. "Thanks to the innovative tube modules from Tube Solar AG, agriculture and energy generation will not be mutually exclusive, but complementary," ...

