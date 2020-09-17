SIPPIO Unveils Voice Panel for Automated Provisioning, Onboarding and Management of Native Calling Services in Microsoft Teams

Self-service, no-code solution for Microsoft Teams activates full calling capabilities in minutes without the complexity and cost of building Direct Routing services in-house

ANNAPOLIS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / SIPPIO, the only 100 percent, Azure-native calling service for Microsoft Teams, today introduced its new Voice Panel, a self-service application that automates tenant provisioning and user onboarding.

Purpose-built to simplify and expedite the outbound calling activation process for Microsoft Teams users, SIPPIO Voice Panel enables the activation of full calling capabilities in minutes. For system administrators, the Voice Panel serves as a single point of access that streamlines activation, routing, user assignment, policies, ongoing management and training.

As SIPPIO solutions are native to both Microsoft Teams and Azure Cloud Services, the Voice Panel lives within the Microsoft Teams platform. Devoid of complexities, the Voice Panel fosters long-term user adoption. Its intuitive user interface ensures a consistent experience for both administrators and end-users.

SIPPIO's Voice Panel was designed and architected by the foremost experts in Direct Routing and thoroughly vetted by the Microsoft design team. Built on Web services, the Voice Panel is secured by Azure leveraging native AD security and SSO.

With no open or exposed code, Voice Panel ensures a controlled communications environment. In addition, it also streamlines troubleshooting by allowing the export of SIPPIO footprints for analysis and reporting, providing administrators with the insight to adjust routing priorities as needed - all with a single keystroke.

For channel partners, SIPPIO's Voice Panel empowers them to extend the value and reach of Microsoft Teams for enterprise customers, eliminating any need for third-party integrations, as well as the expense, friction and complication of managing separate platforms for communications and collaboration. The self-service Voice Panel provides full call controls such as phone number management and call routing through an elastic, globally redundant voice network in Azure.

"SIPPIO Voice Panel is a breakthrough in enterprise communications that extends the reach and utility of Microsoft Teams as an end-to-end UCaaS platform," said Dawn-Marie Elder, COO, SIPPIO. "Built for self-service administration, the app provides everything needed to launch, manage and maintain native calling capabilities directly in Microsoft Teams. For businesses, the value is clear and compelling: fast, secure and easy provisioning and user onboarding, as well as full control of your calling environment.

"There's no build, no code, maintenance or upgrades; Voice Panel is the heart of SIPPIO's comprehensive offering."

After launching SIPPIO Voice Panel, Telanet Director of Managed Services, Rob Hird, said, "We are a proud partner of SIPPIO and we didn't realize how easy the app install was. The team has done a great job at not only the app but also the look and feel of the app."

SIPPIO protects enterprises from the arduous process of building Direct Routing services in-house and offers an alternative to Microsoft Calling Plans. Of note, is that the native implementation of SBCs provides additional capabilities that would otherwise not be available with standalone appliances such as VoIP mediation, PSTN access survivability, and third-party value-added services applications.

