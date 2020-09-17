Latamcash: BlockchainFintech Platform, LATAMCASH(LMCH) announced list on Bittrex

LIMA, PERU / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / Blockchain-based global fintech integration platform, LATAMCASH, is listed on Bittrex global, a global top digital asset exchange.

Bittrex is a digital asset trading platform known for its strict listing process, fast transactions, regulatory compliance, and security. Headquartered in the Principality of Liechtenstein near the financial center of Zurich, Bittrex Global is recognized worldwide as one of the most reliable and secure crypto trading platforms and digital wallet infrastructures. Its cutting-edge technology provides a premium experience for both experienced and novice digital asset traders.

LATAMCASH is a global fintech platform that aims to provide economic power through blockchain-based financial services to more than 300 million Latin Americans who have difficulty accessing traditional financial services. It plans to provide fintech services such as simple payment and remittance based on kaybo.com having more than 20M users in Latin America, one of the largest content platforms in Latin America operated by strategic partner, FHL GAMES.

Alex Park, CEO of LATAM4NINE S.A.C. said "In Latin America, where the blockchain market is explosively growing, fintech-related investments are increasing rapidly based on recognition of extreme growth potential. Starting from the listing at Bittrex, LATAMCASH will aggressively expand its service in Latin America to be a market-leading blockchain-based fintech platform representing Latin America."

