Akselos and Engineering Services provider, COSMI Group, have signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bring Akselos' breakthrough Digital Twin technology to the Italian market.

The emerging technology is being used in offshore industries to enhance safety, reduce maintenance and operating costs and support asset life extension. Coupled with sensors, the structural simulation technology gives asset operators a clear understanding of the condition of large and complex assets in near real-time and offers insights into future condition to improve inspection, maintenance and repair.

Giorgio Zuffa CEO from COSMI said: "The partnership with Akselos aligns with our commitment to bring our customers the most cutting-edge technologies on the market. The energy transition is driving a digital world where operators will use innovative tools to monitor the structural performance of assets in real time, providing information that will allow maintenance teams to optimize processes and resources. The synergy with Akselos will allow us to strengthen our offering across all our operational management and engineering services. The repurposing of existing infrastructure into less polluting or better performing plants, will require a deep evaluation of structural integrity to extend life safely and efficiently."

Combined with COSMI's engineering and asset management capabilities, Akselos' next-generation Digital Twins will create a unique offering to customers in all of COSMI's core industries, with onshore and offshore assets in the LNG, oil and gas and renewable industries an initial focus.

John Bell, Akselos SVP said: "COSMI is a highly-regarded technical player in Italy and this MoU is testament to their forward thinking approach to digitalisation. We intentionally seek out partners whose approach to breakthrough technology is aligned with our own, and we look forward to learning from COSMI as we work together to transform energy, carbon capture and heavy industries in Italy."

COSMI has been serving energy industries worldwide for over 40 years, with services ranging from engineering, procurement, installation and construction to maintenance and logistics. The COSMI Group is currently active in Italy, Eastern Europe, North and South Africa.

