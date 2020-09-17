Invisible Orthodontics Market Players Will Gain Prominent Growth Avenues with Increased Malocclusion Cases: TMR

-Rising cases of malocclusion in worldwide locations and growing focus of major patient pool toward aesthetics is foreseen to grow demand opportunities for vendors in invisible orthodontics market in the tenure of 2018 to 2026.

-Growing awareness regarding removable and invisible orthodontic treatment options will boost market growth in Asia Pacific.

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisible orthodontics can be defined as dental braces and aligners generally utilized to align and straighten teeth in individuals who face minor teeth spacing issues or people with somewhat crowded teeth. Generally, metal braces are used in the orthodontic treatment of malocclusion. In recent period, there is remarkable growth in awareness about among major worldwide population about invisible aligners. This new technology is gaining traction as it helps patient in avoiding mouth sores and teeth decalcification, which generally occur due to metal braces. As a result, the global invisible orthodontics market is gaining promising expansion avenues in all worldwide locations.

Analysts at TMR highlight that the global invisible orthodontics market will experience remarkable expansion opportunities and show growth at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026.The market is estimated to get the advantage of increased awareness about invisible aligners.

Key Findings of Invisible Orthodontics Market Report

The global invisible orthodontics market touched the value of approximately US$ 2,149.4 Mn in 2017.

Among patient groups, adults segment held prominent share of the market in 2017.

Of all products, the clear aligners segment is estimated to hold prominent share of the global market in the period of assessment.

Europe and North America were key regions of the invisible orthodontics market in 2017.

Invisible Orthodontics Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The global invisible orthodontics market is growing on the back of rising number of people in worldwide locations living with malocclusion.

Malocclusion is the most widespread dental health issue. There are many types of malocclusion such as overbite, cross bite, crowded teeth, open bite, and under bite.

Malocclusion is considered one of the most common clinical dental issues that affect a huge number of population in the world. Thus, growth in the cases of malocclusion will stimulate demand for advanced orthodontics. As a result, the invisible orthodontics market is predicted to experience upward curve of revenues in the forthcoming years.

In recent period, major target patient population is increasing its focus on their aesthetics. As a result, they are expected to grow demand for advanced orthodontic appliances in forthcoming years.

Clear aligners are gaining traction across major end users as they offer various advantages over ceramic, lingual, and metallic braces. Owing to their ability to offer superior flexibility and comfort, there will be increased inclination toward the use of clear aligners in the upcoming years. This factor will boost the growth of the global invisible orthodontics market during the years of assessment.

Invisible Orthodontics Market: Competitive Assessment

The companies working in the invisible orthodontics market are concentrated on strengthening their product portfolio. This aside, they are making their distribution network strong in all worldwide locations.

The list of key players in the global market includes Danaher Corporation (Ormco Corporation), Align Technology Inc., 3M, Institut Straumann AG (Clear Correct), Great Lakes Dental Technologies, Dentsply Sirona, SCHEU-DENTAL GmbH, Henry Schein, K Line Europe GmbH, and TP Orthodontics.

The invisible orthodontics market can be segmented as follows:

Product

Ceramic Braces

Clear Aligners

Lingual Braces

Patient Group

Adults

Teenagers

End-user

Hospitals

Dental & Orthodontics Clinics

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

