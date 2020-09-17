BV Financial, Inc.: BV Financial and Delmarva Bancshares Announce Receipt of Regulatory Approvals

EDGEMERE, MD and CAMBRIDGE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / BV Financial, Inc. (OTC PINK:BVFL), the parent company of BayVanguard Bank, and Delmarva Bancshares, Inc. (OTC PINK:DLMV), the parent company of 1880 Bank, announced today that all regulatory approvals relating to the merger of Delmarva Bancshares with and into BV Financial and the merger of 1880 Bank with and into BayVanguard Bank have been received. Delmarva Banchares shareholders previously approved the merger at a special meeting of shareholders on August 27, 2020.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to the issuance of $30.0 million in subordinated debt by BV Financial and customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

About BV Financial, Inc.

BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Edgemere, Maryland, with nine other branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area. The Bank is a full-service, community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses within its market area. For additional information, visit its website at www.bayvanguard.com.

About Delmarva Bancshares, Inc.

Delmarva Bancshares, Inc., a bank holding company headquartered in Cambridge, Maryland, serves the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delmarva Peninsula through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 1880 Bank. The bank has six offices in Cambridge, Easton, Hurlock, and Oxford. For additional information, visit its website at www.1880bank.com.

