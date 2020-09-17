DJ RUBIS: Availability of the 2020 half-year financial report

RUBIS RUBIS: Availability of the 2020 half-year financial report 17-Sep-2020 / 17:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. In all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, the original French version takes precedence over this translation. Paris, September 17th, 2020 at 5:35 pm Rubis announced today that its 2020 half-year financial report as of June 30, 2020 is available. This report has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF). The half-year financial report can be downloaded from the Company's website www.rubis.fr [1], on the following section "Publications - Financial reports". ***** 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris - France tél.: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95 fax: +33 (0)1 45 01 72 49 mail: rubis@rubis.fr www.rubis.fr Partnership Limited by Shares With a capital of &euro129,450,978.75 euros Company's register number: 784 393 530 RCS Paris Regulatory filing PDF file File: Availability of the 2020 half-year financial report [2] Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Half-yearly financial and audit reports/reduced exams / Terms of availability of the half-yearly financial report EQS News ID: 1133205 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1133205 17-Sep-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2236e4acfedd8c1ea176471109cfcc14&application_id=1133205&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b4879e20fb26b5c5ffa349ff946e47ec&application_id=1133205&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

