Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, September 17
Keystone Investment Trust plc
HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY
Keystone Investment Trust plc announces that, on 17 September 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 12,826 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 258p per share.
Following this transaction, the Company has 5,135,227 ordinary shares held in treasury and 62,458,768 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue, including those held in treasury, is 67,593,995.
Shilla Pindoria
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
