DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: LIFE IS STRANGE 2: EPISODE 1 IS NOW FREE!

Paris, September 17, 2020. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games and SQUARE ENIX® are pleased to announce Life is Strange 2: Episode 1, from the award-winning, multi-million unit selling Life is Strange franchise, is permanently free from September 17th at 9am PDT/12pm ET/5pm BST for PlayStation®4, Xbox One®, and Windows PC/Steam.

Life is StrangeTM 2 is an exciting, moving narrative-adventure, in which your decisions influence both the game's story and characters.

Episode 1 delivers around three hours of gameplay, which starts after a tragic incident forces brothers Sean and Daniel Diaz to run away from home. Fearing the police and dealing with Daniel's new telekinetic power - the power to move objects with your mind - the boys decide to flee to Mexico for safety.

Suddenly, 16-year-old Sean is responsible for Daniel's safety, shelter, and teaching him right from wrong. As Sean, your choices impact the fate of everyone around you. Including your brother.

From Washington, to Oregon, to California, the road to Mexico is long and filled with danger, but also friendship, wonder, and opportunity.

This is the trip that defines Sean and Daniel's relationship forever.

The complete season of Life is StrangeTM 2, which recently earned the franchise a second BAFTA, is also available in boxed and digital editions on PC/Steam, PlayStation®4 system and the Xbox One family of devices.

DONTNOD CEO Oskar Guilbert said: "As for Life is Strange 1, making the first episode free allows a wider audience all over the world to discover the second season and thus lifts sales".

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TWIN MIRRORTM), action (REMEMBER METM) and RPG (VAMPYRTM). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot" format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Microsoft, Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com







About Square Enix External Studios

Square Enix External Studios is a London based development and publishing group that works with top development studios across the world, establishing new intellectual properties and developing new franchises within the umbrella of Square Enix Holdings. Square Enix External Studios have been responsible for multiple games including the Just Cause® and Life is Strange® series, as well as titles such as Batman: Arkham Asylum® and Sleeping Dogs®.

About Square Enix Ltd.

Square Enix Ltd. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content in Europe and other PAL territories as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix Ltd. also has a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal®. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 154 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 82 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 78 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix Ltd. is a London-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix Ltd. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com

Life Is Strange 2 © 2018 Square Enix Ltd. All rights reserved .

Developed by DONTNOD Entertainment SA. LIFE IS STRANGE, SQUARE ENIX and the SQUARE ENIX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix group of companies. DONTNOD is a trademark of DONTNOD Entertainment SA. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

