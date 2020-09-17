With online learning filling an unprecedented need to maintain educational opportunities worldwide, Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and edge cloud services, is helping EdTech companies worldwide provide content to parents, students and teachers.

The EdTech industry has been transformed almost overnight. In just a few months, remote learning has gone from a burgeoning business to a virtual lifeline for students and families everywhere. According to Limelight's most recent global market research, 83 percent of those surveyed believe that video-based learning is here to stay. Companies all over the world have chosen Limelight to deliver these vital services, two of which are featured below:

Learning Ally a leading nonprofit education organization, works with children who have reading challenges. Its Audiobook Solution offers an award-winning reading accommodation used in 18,500 schools. With the infrastructure and support of Limelight's global private network, Ally was able to quickly absorb a wave of new subscribers and expand e-learning services. "In a matter of weeks, we added 13,800 educators and more than 130,000 new students to the Learning Ally Audiobook Solution. The Limelight CDN was able to support us in meeting the requirements for the surge of audiobook listeners," said Cynthia Hamburger, CIO and COO at Learning Ally.

When schools closed during the pandemic in Canada, Groupe Média TFO (TFO), a French-language specialty channel, was tapped to create educational content for the online portal opened by its Minister of Education to serve more than 5 million school children. By leveraging the Limelight Video Platform to manage and distribute its online video at scale, TFO was able to quickly create and stream more content and handle a 60 percent increase in traffic during the stay-at-home order. "As a result of COVID-19, we had a very short turnaround to support the Ministry of Education's learn-at-home initiative and play an important role in the move to online learning with our rich collection of educational videos. As we reached an unprecedented number of visits on our sites, we were hit with massive growth in bandwidth. Thankfully, our CDN infrastructure was built on Limelight, so we were not only ready, but we were also able to expand the initiative nationwide to support as many families and students as possible," said Micaël N'Goran, Director, Solutions and Optimization at Groupe Média TFO.

"At Limelight, we're passionate about delivering the highest quality online video and edge cloud services for customers across industries," said Dan Carney, SVP of Network Operations at Limelight. "Serving all of our clients is satisfying, but supporting the educational needs of children, parents and educators globally during this difficult time is particularly motivating."

To find out more on how Limelight is enabling EdTech clients, see here for detailed case studies.

