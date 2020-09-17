COVID-19 market impact analysis anticipates Negative and Inferior growth for the automotive catalytic converter market during 2020-2024, according to Technavio report Global automotive catalytic converter market with COVID-19 analysis

The reduction in emissions by catalytic converters is driving automatic catalytic converter market growth. Developments in exhaust systems such as catalytic converters, manifolds, mufflers, pipes, and monolith designs are some of the advancements in the automotive industry. These designs reduce noise generated by exhaust gases by using sound absorbers with catalytic converters. This, in turn, significantly reduces vehicular emission positively impacting the environment, thus reducing global warming. Automatic catalytic converters reduce the harmful pollutants produced by the combustion process of ICE-powered vehicles. Catalytic converters used in automobiles can reduce hydrocarbon emissions by approximately 90%, carbon monoxide emissions by approximately 85%, and nitrous oxides by approximately 62%. Advantages such as the reduction in emissions by catalytic converters will drive automotive catalytic converter market growth. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global automotive catalytic converter market is highly competitive with major vendors such as BASF SE, CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Continental AG, Eberspacher Group, Faurecia SA, Johnson Matthey Plc, Katcon Global, Klarius Products Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., and Tenneco Inc. competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"Apart from the reduction in emissions by catalytic converters, the stringent regulations to control emissions and increasing global sales (by volume) of passenger vehicles are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top Five Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Vendors

BASF SE

BASF SE operates its business under various segments such as chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, nutrition care, agricultural solutions, and other. The company offers a line of catalytic converters of both canned and monolith types to recycle precious metals. Some of the offerings are mobile emission catalysts, catalysts for diesel engines, catalysts for gasoline engines among others.

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. operates its business under a unified segment. The company offers a line of products such as Three-Way Catalyst (TWC), Catalysed Diesel Particulate Filter (CDPF), Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), and Catalysts for Gasoline (Light Duty Vehicle) Engines among others with Mixed Phase Catalyst (MPC) technology and BMARS technology.

Continental AG

Continental AG has business operations under various segments, namely chassis and safety, interior components, powertrain components, tires, and contitech. The company offers a line of product such as ring catalyst turbocharger and EMICAT e-catalyst though its subsidiary Vitesco Technologies.

Eberspacher Group

Eberspacher Group operates its business under three segments, which include exhaust technology, climate control systems, and automotive controls. The company offers catalytic converters and Catalytic converter repair pipes as after market solutions to the customers.

Faurecia SA

Faurecia SA operates its businesses under segments: seating, interiors, clean, and clarion electronics. The company offers electrically- heated catalyst converter and services and sales of catalytic converter monoliths.

