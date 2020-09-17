LDPE Material Segment to Fuel Notable Growth in Stand-Up Pouch Market from 2018 to 2026: TMR

- The round bottom segment is set to dominate the market over the forecast period under the design category

- Aseptic stand-up pouches in product type category will record significant growth owing to increase in demand for hygienic packaging

- In food end-use category, pet food packaging will create opportunities of growth for players

ALBANY, N.Y, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From 2018 to 2026, multiple growth factors are set to drive new opportunities to the global stand up pouches market landscape. One of the most notable ones is growing demand for attractive and sustainable packaging. It is worth noting here that over the stated period, a robust CAGR of 5.4% will be charted. And, of the many things this will translate on to the growth charts, one of the most significant will be market worth.

As per Transparency Market Research, "The global stand-up pouches market will witness growth as an outcome of increasing demand from a number of end-use industries. It is pertinent to note here that demand for packaged food is growing significantly. This will contribute notably to the growth of the market over the forecast period."

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Key Findings of Global Stand-up Pouches Market Study:

In the category of product type, the segment for aseptic stand-up pouches will record a notable growth over the forecast period

Growth in the aforementioned segment will be an outcome of increasing demand for hygienic packaging

Increase in demand for packaged food across the world is set to drive demand for stand-up pouches on a high growth trajectory

Pet food packaging will create novel opportunities of growth over the forecast period while LDPE is set to dominate growth in the materials category

For a detailed analysis of global stand-up pouches market by material type, design, capacity, closure type, end use, and region, visit at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/stand-up-pouches-market.html

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Stand-up Pouches Market:

Demand for packaged and processed food in fast-paced urban lives of people across the world is fuelling growth in demand for stand-up pouches

People leading packed schedules demand for convenience in handling and longer shelf-life of food products

Sustainable, hygienic and attractive solutions are set to witness increase in demand, pushing players towards strategic geographic and capacity expansion, innovation

Stand-up pouches hold benefit of cost over metal cans and this is set to fuel growth in the market for flexible packaging

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis across Stand-up Pouches Industries and Markets at

Regional Analysis of Global Stand-up Pouches Market:

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is set to account for a huge share of the global stand-up pouches market over the forecast period

(APAC) region is set to account for a huge share of the global stand-up pouches market over the forecast period Increasing demand for consumer goods, rapid industrialization and growing population are notable growth factors in the region

Analyze global stand-up pouches market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

Competitive Landscape of Global Stand-up Pouches Market:

Companies in the global stand-up packaging market are using organic and inorganic measures - often a mix of the two types - to gain a better share of the revenue generated. It is pertinent to note here that some of the top ones are investing significantly in marketing initiatives. Expansions and innovation will witness a prominent place in strategy.

Some of the renowned players in the global stand-up pouches market, which have been profiled extensively by Transparent Market Research in its report on the market, are Amcor Ltd., Glenroy, Inc., Mondi Group, Berry Global Group, Sonoco Products Company, Coveris Holdings S.A., Bischof+Klein SE & Co. KG, Winpak Ltd., KOROZO Ambalaj San.ve Tic A.S., ProAmpac LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, Hood Packaging, and Printpack, Inc. among others.

The global stand up pouch market is segmented into:

Material

Plastic



Metal (Foil)



Paper

Product

Aseptic Stand-Up Pouches



Retort Stand-Up Pouches



Standard Stand-Up Pouches



Hot-Filled Stand-Up Pouches

Design

Round Bottom/Doyen



K-Seal



Plow Bottom/Corner Bottom



Flat Bottom

Capacity

<2 Oz



2 - 6 Oz



6 - 10 Oz



10 - 14 Oz



>14 Oz

End Use

Food



Agriculture



Homecare



Personal Care & Cosmetics



Chemicals



Beverage



Tobacco Packaging



Healthcare



Automotive

Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

GCC Countries

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Packaging Industry:

Punnet Packaging Market - There is growing demand for punnet packaging in the fresh horticulture produce landscape. The global rigid packaging market is currently valued at ~US$ 597 billion (2018), and is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR of ~3% during the forecast period. As such, manufacturers are increasing their focus to offer rigid packaging solutions in the horticulture space.

Food Cans Market - The global food cans market is expected to gain prominence owing to its unique features such as easy recyclability, hermetically sealed cover, resistance to irregular handling and transport. Sheets of steel and aluminum are the basic raw materials needed for the making of the product. Some of the major suppliers of these raw materials comprise Chalco, ArcelorMittal, UC Rusal and others.

Filling Machines Market - The global filling machines market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period of 2019-2027, owing to numerous factors, about which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the filling machines market report.

Access TMR Upcoming Reports - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

Access Recently Published Reports by TMR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/stand-up-pouches-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg