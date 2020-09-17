Sollensys Corp.: Sollensys Selects Advisory Board

'Industry Leader Committee formed to influence blockchain solutions and innovation'

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / Sollensys Corp. (OTC PINK:SOLS) Sollensys Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the formation of its Business Advisory Board, a strategic committee of trusted advisors. This esteemed group expands the Company's relationships within the global technology industry, advising on entrepreneurial opportunities as they provide guidance on product innovation.

"We are very proud to welcome these talented industry leaders and pioneers to our advisory board," said Don Beavers, CEO of Sollensys Corp. "As we continue bringing innovative products to market, it is critical that Sollensys Corp. is equipped with experts that will touch every key market segment. From finance, to retail, to technology, to government and more, Sollensys Corp. has created this dynamic group of seasoned business innovation leaders to assist in moving our company forward."

Sollensys Corp.'s new advisors include the following:

Anthony Nolte: As an attorney, Tony concentrates on financial transactions and general corporate matters (governance, contract review, service level agreements, lease negotiations, mergers, and acquisitions). Tony is the Head of Finance and Legal for an Austin-based private equity-backed consumer packaged goods (CPG) company. His past career positions include: CFO, Treasurer, Controller, Financial Planning & Analysis Manager, Mergers & Acquisitions Consultant and Attorney for Shell Oil Co. and Chairman of the Board for Dynamo Charities. Tony holds a JD from South Texas College of Law, an MBA in Finance from Eastern Kentucky and a BBA in Industrial Administration from the University of Kentucky.

Sue Larew: Sue is a business advisor with 40 years' experience in banking. She spent most of her career with Bank of America as Senior Vice President, leading 78 banks with 1,050 employees and directing all sales and operations. She participated in 11 mergers and acquisitions. She also served as Senior Vice President at Bessemer Trust and as Vice President at First Interstate Bank.

Ed Moore: Ed has been dedicated to helping others succeed. He started as a financial advisor in 1986 and continued in that capacity through 2020, helping individuals and small businesses maximize their financial success. Initially, Ed started with Waddell and Reed, a nationwide financial planning and investment management firm. In 1990, he was fortunate enough to join Ric Edelman of Edelman Financial Services where he was the firm's sixth employee. In 1995, he was named President. During his time there, he helped lead the firm's organic growth and navigated various ownership structures, including the acquisition by a publicly traded firm, being taken private by a private equity firm and later being acquired by another. As part of his leadership roles there, he trained and led hundreds of financial planners, served on the Executive Committee, Investment Committee and the Board of Directors.

Patricia Malone: Patricia is a dynamic sales professional with a demonstrated track record of achieving results through extraordinary customer relationship management.

Tabitha Kriegh: Tabitha is an accomplished electrical engineer with experience in systems engineering, corporate innovation and culture curation. She spoke on behalf of Northrop Grumman's Innovation Center of Excellence at the New York Maker Faire "Nimble and Creative: Space to Make in the Workplace". She worked with her classmates at Florida Institute of Technology to found and open the Space Coast FabLab, a community nonprofit which focused on STEM education before joining Northrop Grumman. She also previously worked as an engineer in the Manned Aircraft Design at Northrop Grumman and led the opening of the Melbourne Northrop Grumman FabLab.

Sollensys Corp. manufactures the Blockchain Archive ServerTM that maintains a redundant, immutable backup of data. In this innovative product, redundant backups and block chains work together to assure not only the physical security of the database but also the integrity of the information held within. Uniquely, the Blockchain Archive ServerTM works with the client's existing equipment without the need to replace or eliminate any part of the client's data security already in place. The Blockchain Archive ServerTM is compatible with virtually all hardware and software combinations currently in use.

For more information, please visit http://www.sollensys.com

ABOUT SOLLENSYS CORP.

Sollensys Corp. is a U.S.-based, public company specializing in data management and preparation. The Sollensys Corp. team is comprised of academics, PhDs and industry experts with decades of data security management experience. The Company's Blockchain Archive ServerTM encrypts, fragments and distributes data across thousands of secure nodes every day, which makes it virtually impossible for hackers to compromise. The product is a turn-key solution that can stand alone or seamlessly integrate into an existing data infrastructure to quickly recover from a cyber-attack. We believe that Sollensys Corp. is positioned to become a leader in commercial blockchain applications at a cost far less than existing solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain information in this press release relating to the Company contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

