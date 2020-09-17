Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Algodon Wine Estates Private Estancias and Golf Homesites Featured in New York Times Real Estate: Dream Homes for Golfers & Wine Lovers

Algodon's Luxury Vineyard Living in Mendoza Features Wine, Wellness, Culinary and Sport With Construction Costs Around $80 per Sq. Ft.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:VINO), a company with a growing collection of experiential luxury assets including high-end fashion label Gaucho - Buenos Aires, as well as real estate holdings and premium wines in Argentina, today announced that the company's luxury real estate development, Algodon Wine Estates, was prominently featured in the New York Times real estate article "Dream Homes for Golfers & Wine Lovers." Algodon Wine Estates is a 4,138 acre luxury development with over 400 estate lots in San Rafael, Mendoza, Argentina that features a nine-hole golf course (with an additional nine holes forthcoming), grand slam tennis courts, an on-site winery, and other amenities. More than 100 vineyard lots overlook the golf course, and the wines cultivated at the estate have garnered multiple awards from international tasting competitions.

The New York Times article features several wine and golf communities around the world that tailor to those who love just that: world-class golf and wine in beautiful settings. "I quickly realized I could get much more for my money in Mendoza compared to Napa, Tuscany or Provence," said John Raffaeli, an Algodon Wine Estates homeowner and wine entrepreneur quoted in the article, referring to the cost of real estate and construction in San Rafael, Mendoza. Home sites range from 21,527 square feet ($105,000) to almost seven acres ($785,000), with construction costs around $80 per square foot.

"We could not be more pleased with this exposure for Algodon Wine Estates. We have embarked on a journey to make Algodon Wine Estates one of the finest wine, wellness, culinary, and sport destinations in South America," said Scott Mathis, Chairman and CEO of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. "Argentina is a country known for great wines, leather goods, and tourism and we believe Algodon Wine Estates is a complete destination in itself. It's no wonder that our lot owners are from all over the world, including from several states throughout the USA, the United Kingdom, Dubai, Netherlands, Switzerland, Scotland, and France."

About Algodon Wine Estates

Algodon Wine Estates is a 4,138 acre (1674 ha) world-class wine, wellness, culinary and sport resort, and luxury real estate development, located in the rolling hills of the Sierra Pintada Mountains in San Rafael, Mendoza, Argentina. This wine and golf community is a global destination that includes approximately 400 lots ranging from .5 to 7 acres, with 109 lots from Phase 1 of the master plan currently available for private sale and development. Surrounded by the natural beauty of vineyards, fruit orchards and olive groves, many lots have pre-existing vines and groves, and a significant number of available Phase 1 lots are situated directly on the estate's 9-hole golf course (the remaining 9 of 18 holes to be developed), offering vineyard and mountain views. The luxury destination is truly unique in the world, where residents can step right outside their front door onto the golf course and find themselves among meticulously manicured vines planted in the 1940s. Visit AlgodonWineEstates.com

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings' mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. With our proprietary collection of wine, hospitality, fashion brands, and real estate holdings as a foundation, we seek to build our luxury brands of Gaucho - Buenos Aires (www.gauchobuenosaires.com) and ALGODON - brands of prestige, distinction, and elegance. We begin with a focus on the quality and reputation of Algodon's award-wining wines, which serve as our ambassador for our luxury lifestyle properties and other real estate assets. As we continue to produce the ultra-fine wines for which we have become recognized, we expect that our reputation for quality will continue to grow and accordingly increase the value of our brand and real estate holdings. For more information, please visit www.gauchoholdings.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

Rick Stear, Director of Marketing

212.739.7669

rstear@gauchoholdings.com

SOURCE: Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606619/Algodon-Wine-Estates-Private-Estancias-and-Golf-Homesites-Featured-in-New-York-Times-Real-Estate-Dream-Homes-for-Golfers-Wine-Lovers