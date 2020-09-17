From Teen Mom to Owning a Real Estate Portfolio Worth Over 1.1 million, Maxine Baptiste Is Here to Make Her Clients' Dreams Come True

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / Maxine Baptiste is the CEO behind the busiest event venues east of downtown Atlanta named Occasions on Main.

A historic gem built in 1865 now produces flawless all-inclusive nuptials, corporate, social soirees such as Bar and Bat Mitzvahs, Celebrity Celebrations, and more. Even though Baptiste considers herself an introvert and very shy, she is a wildfire hard to contain when it comes to exceeding her client's expectations.

Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, this serial entrepreneur worked with a successful Fortune 500 company before quitting and donating back their job. "It was a difficult time. I remember walking around with my resignation letter, folded in my pocketbook, terrified for weeks about leaving a guaranteed salary." Baptiste says. "But looking back, I have no regrets."

Baptiste turned into event planning in 2012. She was offering venue management services and implementing marketing concepts to business owners until an opportunity presented itself five years later that led her into purchasing her commercial building. "The shift was daunting, and when I sought mentorship or guidance, no one was willing to help." She reveals that the lack of mentorship when she first started her business has inspired her to encourage other women, especially teen moms, who are reaching similar goals.

So then, alongside Occasions on Main, Baptiste started a non-profit coaching program called 'And They Succeed', which provides business training geared towards women who are interested in venturing out and creating their businesses. "I didn't have many supporters besides my mother, who has always taught me that the sky is truly the only limit. So, sharing my hands to give others strategies to win is my passion now." She strives to build an empowering female community and help them make their journey pain-free.

Starting in Spring 2021, Baptiste is expanding her event venue business by offering franchising opportunities. "We are working on the legal fine print but have started to accept applicants now." She is a firm believer in self-development and credits the coaches she now has for pushing her. "If your dreams don't scare you, you're not dreaming big enough" are words displayed on her vanity mirror as a daily reminder. Baptiste is a life-long student as she loves to read and write. To complete her coaching program, she also plans to share her journey of trials and errors by penning her success from being pregnant at 15 to owning several prosperous businesses to uplift even more prospective female entrepreneurs. Her book is slated to be released in Summer 2021. In the meantime, Baptiste enjoys traveling with her husband, Marso, and hanging out with her son, C.J, his wife, Imani, her daughter, Taylor-Brie, and the family dog, Blitz.

To learn more about Maxine Baptiste, Occasions on Main, her mentorship program, and becoming a franchisee owner of Occasions on Main, click the links below!

Occasions on Main: www.occasionsonmain.com (Venue and Venue Franchise Opportunity)

The Max. B Group: www.themaxbgroup.com (Event Planners)

And They Succeed: www.andtheysucceed.org (Non-Profit for Online Classes and Mentorship)

Maxine Baptiste: www.maxinebaptiste.com

