BioVie Inc. Announces Nasdaq Listing and Pricing of $15.7 Million Public Offering

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) ("BioVie" or "Company"), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for liver disease, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,565,200 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $15,652,000 prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 234,780 shares of common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on September 22, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company has received approval to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol 'BIVI," with trading expected to begin on September 18, 2020.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily to fund clinical trials of its lead product candidate BIV201 and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., and Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") declared effective a registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities on September 17, 2020 and an additional registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the offering will be filed pursuant to Rule 462(b), which will become automatically effective upon filing. A final prospectus relating to this offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, NY 10004, telephone (877) 436-3673, email: prospectus@think-equity.com. Investors may also obtain these documents at no cost by visiting the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

About BioVie and BIV201

BioVie Inc. is developing BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin) an Orphan Drug candidate for the treatment of ascites due to advanced liver cirrhosis. First-to-market Orphan therapies typically receive 7 years of market exclusivity in the US for the designated use(s). It is being investigated as a potential new therapy for patients suffering from ascites, and future development opportunities include hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) and other life-threatening complications of advanced liver cirrhosis. The initial disease target for BIV201 therapy is ascites, which is a serious complication of advanced liver cirrhosis. The Company has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial protocol that is summarized on www.clinicaltrials.gov, trial identifier NCT04112199. The FDA has never approved any drug specifically for treating ascites, and the Company is not aware of any competing drugs in late-stage development for ascites. The active agent in BIV201, terlipressin, is approved for use in about 40 countries for the treatment of related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis but is not available in the US or Japan.

The Company has invented a patent-pending prefilled syringe that has been cleared for use in our upcoming Phase 2 trial subject to certain additional standard analytical tests. This novel BIV201 delivery system is expected to greatly simplify at-home patient treatment and improve patient compliance by enabling easy injection of the liquid concentrate into the IV bag connected to the infusion pump. Room temperature stability has been achieved for 9 months providing an important advantage because, to the best of the Company's knowledge, all other terlipressin products sold globally must be stored under refrigeration. The novel prefilled syringe format also avoids the manual mixing of minute (2 - 4 mg) quantities of terlipressin powder in saline solution, thereby reducing the possibility of dosing errors during reconstitution and improving sterility. BioVie has begun applying for global patent protection for this novel terlipressin delivery system. The Company has also received Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) and has FDA Fast Track status. For more information, visit http://www.biovieinc.com/

