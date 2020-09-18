SINGAPORE, Sept 18, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) will be hosting this year's Satellite Industry Forum (SIF) as a virtual conference, taking place over two days, from 24-25 September, 930am-1130am (SGT).As Asia's leading satellite conference, the theme of Video in the Satellite World will look at the key conversations driving the industry today, with industry leaders sharing their thoughts on The State of the Satellite Industry with the Impact of COVID-19, a view on Asia with the outcomes from WRC-19, and weighing the Bear vs Bull Case for 5G. There will also be much conversations on the coming year, as we look at Satellite Financing and what to watch for in 2021, if it will truly become the landmark year for 4K UHD, and what will Drive Global Growth for the industry in the next decade.Speaking at the Industry Leaders Talk will be Christophe Cazes, CEO of Eutelsat Asia. In this opening panel, Cazes will be sharing his perspectives and predictions on the satellite industry over the course of the coming year."Satellite industry in Asia has been undergoing a big transformation with the emergence of new players and the launch or investment in satellites of new generation. The COVID-19 situation will either be a catalyst or a disruptor of these trends," said Cazes.This year, the conference will also be taking a look at Women in Satellite, a predominantly male industry, for a conversation on their perspectives, challenges and ideas for putting together best practices to strengthen gender equality both in the sector and within our organisations, as well as their perspectives on what the industry might look like in the coming year. This panel will bring together Anita Bernie, Strategic Business Manager, KISPE Space, Nicole Robinson, SVP Global Government, SES Networks, MD, SES Techcom Services, Aarti Holla-Maini, Secretary General, EMEA Satellite Operators Association (ESOA), and Tina Ghataore, President, Mynaric USA."I've seen a small shift in women being invited to speak at satellite forums - and not just on topics related to diversity in the industry - but clearly more needs to be done. I look forward to the day when I'm invited to speak and I see around me panelists reflecting both gender and cultural diversity," commented Ghataore.Other key speakers joining the Satellite Industry Forum this year include:- Marc Halbfinger, CEO, PCCW Global- Yew Weng Soo, VP Sales & Market Development, SES Video, SES- Terry Bleakley, Regional VP, Asia Pacific, Intelsat- Shakunt Malhotra, MD, Asia, Globecast- Roger Tong, CEO, AsiaSat- Lon Levin, President & CEO, GEOshare- Alvaro Sanchez, CEO, Integrasys- Paul Estey, EVP, Customer Relations and Advisor to CEO, Maxar Technologies- Mark Dankberg, CEO, ViaSatThe Satellite Industry Forum aims to deliver as close an experience as possible to a physical event. All delegates will be able to enjoy a full event platform which will include access to the live conference sessions, virtual networking opportunities as well as meeting rooms to connect and engage with industry peers during the conference. All sessions will also be available for catch-up viewing on demand after the live event.For full event details and registration, visit https://www.aviasif.com/Satellite Industry Forum is generously supported by AsiaSat, Boeing, Eutelsat, GEOshare, Integrasys, Marsh, Maxar and MEASAT.About the Asia Video Industry AssociationThe Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) is the trade association for the video industry and ecosystem in Asia Pacific. It serves to make the video industry stronger and healthier through promoting the common interests of its members. AVIA is the interlocutor for the industry with governments across the region, leads the fight against video piracy and provides insight into the video industry through reports and conferences aimed to support a vibrant video industry. AVIA is also committed to its mission in working with and representing the interests of the satellite industry. AVIA evolved from Casbaa in 2018.For media enquiries and additional background please contact:Charmaine KwanHead of Marketing and CommunicationsEmail: charmaine@avia.orgWebsite: www.avia.orgLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/asiavideoiaTwitter: @AsiaVideoIASource: AVIACopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.