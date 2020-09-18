



TOKYO, Sept 18, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) has released a first look at the redesigned Mitsubishi ECLIPSE CROSS. For the first time, the company will expand its portfolio of the industry-leading plug-in hybrid (PHEV) drivetrain in select global markets. The new ECLIPSE CROSS is scheduled to release in fiscal year 20201.Launched globally in 2017, the ECLIPSE CROSS is the company's crossover SUV, which fuses a coupe-like style with SUV capabilities. The refreshed model has radically changed front and rear design, bringing forward a more upscale and energetic design to complement the sleek SUV styling."The new design draws inspiration from the MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT2 emphasizing the strength and dynamics from our SUV heritage, while enhancing the cleanliness and elegance of a coupe-like SUV," said Seiji Watanabe, division general manager of Design, MMC. "The ECLIPSE CROSS is the first step toward the next generation of Mitsubishi Design, and there is so much more to come."In addition to engine model, MMC will expand PHEV lineup with the new ECLIPSE CROSS in select markets. Drawing from the success of the Mitsubishi OUTLANDER PHEV, which is the world's best-selling PHEV(3) with more than 260,000 units sold worldwide(4), the ECLIPSE CROSS will be the second Mitsubishi PHEV on the market, enabling customers to expand their activity range through an electrified SUV.(1) MMC's fiscal year 2020 is from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.(2) MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT is an all-electric high-performance SUV prototype that conceptualizes what MMC will bring to its customers in the very near future.(3) Source: MITSUBISHI MOTORS' internal sales data from January 2013 to March 2020(4) As of August 2020About Mitsubishi MotorsMITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its "Drive your Ambition" tagline - a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.