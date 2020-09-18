Indian PV manufacturers have highlighted the need to find alternative supply chains and to push automation and Internet of Things applications on the factory floor, in order to keep production running amid raw material and labor shortages.From pv magazine India Solar manufacturers and developers at a recent Renewable Energy India Expo session moderated online by pv magazine publisher Eckhart Gouras said that they are learning to live with the pandemic. For manufacturers, the pandemic has brought challenges, including supply chain disruptions, the sudden migration of trained labor, and machine ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...