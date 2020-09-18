The state's new net metering is a highly anticipated, high-stakes proceeding. It will effectively modify the rules for the net metering tariff in California, which is arguably the most important policy mechanism for customer-sited solar of the last decade.The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has officially commenced its "NEM-3" proceeding, which will establish the successor Net Energy Metering (NEM) tariff to the "NEM 2.0" program in California. This is a highly anticipated, high-stakes proceeding that will effectively modify the rules for the NEM tariff in California - arguably ...

