The Australian government has announced new long-term funding and an expanded remit for the Australian Renewable Energy Agency beyond 2022. The funding package, which looks more like a cut than anything else, pushes investment away from solar and wind toward technologies like carbon capture and storage.From pv magazine Australia In late January, the Australia Institute (TAI) made a pre-budget plea to the Australian government for a AU$460 million (US$336.6 million) top-up of funding for the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA). Today, the government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison has committed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...