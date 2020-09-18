CMR Surgical: Versius Surgical Robotic System launched in France as CMR Surgical extends global footprint

Versius Surgical Robotic System launched in France as CMR Surgical extends global footprint

·Clinique du Parc Hospital, Saint-Etienne, is the first to use Versius in France - Europe's largest surgical robotics market and the third largest in the world

CAMBRIDGE, UK - 18 SEPTEMBER 2020. 00:01 (GMT). CMR Surgical today announced the launch of its Versius Surgical Robotic System at Clinique du Parc Hospital in Saint-Etienne, France. France is Europe's largest robotics market and the third largest worldwide. The arrival of Versius provides a versatile option that can support a much higher use of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS), otherwise known as keyhole surgery. Versius is being used to conduct procedures such as hernia repair surgeries, prostatectomies and hysterectomies. MAS is a gold standard of care and is associated with better outcomes for patients and shorter hospital stays compared to open surgery - two factors that are increasingly important as health services continue to seek rigorous ways to minimise exposure to COVID-19.

Per Vegard Nerseth, Chief Executive Officer of CMR Surgical commented: "France is one of the largest surgical robotics markets in the world and we are delighted to be launching Versius into such a highly influential region. In Versius we have created a unique system with the potential to radically transform surgery - making the best surgical care more accessible than ever before. Over the past year, CMR has seen global interest in Versius increase exponentially and today is another important step forward as we continue to bring this pioneering technology to surgeons and hospitals across Europe and beyond."

Versius brings next-generation technology to MAS. It can be moved easily and used in virtually any operating room, meaning that a single system at Clinique du Parc could be used to perform up to 300 cases every year. It also offers a route to making surgical robotics more routinely available, addressing inequity in access to surgical robotics technology. Across France, over 1,500 hospitals currently perform MAS, yet only 6% of medium-sized public hospitals have a robotic surgery department.i Versius aims to offer an innovative solution to this challenge, making MAS far more accessible.

Karine Giroudon, Division Director at C2S and Manager of Clinique du Parc, welcomes the acquisition of Versius: "The arrival of Versius is a remarkable opportunity for Clinique du Parc - the first hospital in France to benefit from this exceptional technology. Versius' versatility and the fact that it is easily transportable means we have complete flexibility. Unlike anything before it, Versius can be used many times a day, in different theatres and by teams working across multiple disciplines such as gastroenterology, urology and gynaecology. Our surgical teams are leading the way in the use of this surgical tool, allowing us to offer the benefits of MAS to more patients than ever before."

Notes to Editors:

About Versius at Clinique du Parc

Versius aims to ensure that surgeons and hospitals are able to provide patients with the highest quality of surgical care. At Clinique du Parc it has been used to perform a wide range of MAS procedures, such as hernia repair surgeries, prostatectomies and hysterectomies. These procedures are often complex and may last for many hours. Using robotic MAS in these cases can significantly lower physical strain for the surgeon, may reduce recovery time for a patient from weeks to days and can lower the risk of surgical site infections - an issue that is estimated to cost health services across Europe up to €19 billion per annum.ii

Clinique du Parc is part of the C2S group, a leader in healthcare across the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes and Bourgogne Franche-Comté regions. Clinique du Parc treats over 150,000 patients each year, conducting circa 15,000 surgeries. While historically robotic MAS has been prohibitively expensive for many hospitals (particularly smaller centres), CMR Surgical has designed Versius to be versatile, and cost effective, available through financial models that offer budget certainty and support regular use of the system.

The Versius Surgical Robotic System

Versius resets expectations of robotic surgery. Versius fits into virtually any operating room set-up and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, increasing the likelihood of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS). The portable and modular design of Versius allows the surgeon to only use the number of arms needed for a given procedure.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the choice of optimised port placement alongside the dexterity and accuracy of small fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and allows for clear communication with the surgical team. By thinking laparoscopically and operating robotically with Versius, patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals can all benefit from the value that robotic MAS brings.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is a private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.

References







iDr Jean-Claude COUFFINHAL. Report on the professional impact, HR, organisation and population of the progressive territorial deployment of surgical robots in public university hospitals in the Ile-de-France region and outside the CHU. Regional Health Agency of Ile de France. June 2019.

iiDavid J Leaper et al., Surgical site infection - a European perspective of incidence of economic burden. International Wound Journal. December 2004.