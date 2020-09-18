CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.09.2020;Das Instrument 4LT US6655311099 NORTHERN OIL A.GAS DL-001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.09.2020

The instrument 4LT US6655311099 NORTHERN OIL A.GAS DL-001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 21.09.2020

NORTHERN OIL AND GAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de