Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Transactions in own shares 18-Sep-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 18 September 2020 Hibernia REIT plc (the "Company") Transactions in own shares The Company announces that on 17 September 2020 it purchased a total of 125,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's &euro25m share buyback programme announced on 7 August 2020. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares 125,000 Nil purchased Highest price paid (per &euro1.1300 n/a ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per &euro1.1020 n/a ordinary share) Volume weighted average &euro1.1184 n/a price paid (per ordinary share) Following the settlement of the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 679,726,620 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended). Trading venue Currency Aggregated Volume Volume Weighted Average Price XDUB EUR 125,000 1.1184 XLON EUR Nil n/a In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below. Contacts: Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary Appendix Transaction Details Issuer Name Hibernia REIT plc LEI 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 ISIN IE00BGHQ1986 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR Euronext Dublin Number of Price per Trading Time of Transaction Shares Share venue transaction Reference Number (EUR) 1,352 1.1020 XDUB 08:13:58 00023425954TRDU1 1,613 1.1020 XDUB 08:15:00 00023425997TRDU1 1,765 1.1060 XDUB 08:35:23 00023426331TRDU1 5,520 1.1060 XDUB 08:35:23 00023426330TRDU1 3,039 1.1040 XDUB 08:36:08 00023426334TRDU1 8,187 1.1140 XDUB 09:22:41 00023426542TRDU1 8,864 1.1120 XDUB 09:22:53 00023426545TRDU1 1,312 1.1120 XDUB 09:52:50 00023426720TRDU1 1,785 1.1120 XDUB 09:52:50 00023426719TRDU1 446 1.1100 XDUB 10:03:14 00023426753TRDU1 893 1.1100 XDUB 10:03:14 00023426752TRDU1 2,747 1.1120 XDUB 10:10:02 00023426793TRDU1 223 1.1120 XDUB 10:10:02 00023426792TRDU1 799 1.1100 XDUB 10:21:36 00023426839TRDU1 1,345 1.1100 XDUB 10:21:36 00023426838TRDU1 2,788 1.1120 XDUB 10:30:49 00023426888TRDU1 2,248 1.1300 XDUB 11:39:37 00023427330TRDU1 3,000 1.1300 XDUB 11:39:37 00023427329TRDU1 5,978 1.1260 XDUB 12:33:11 00023427596TRDU1 2,435 1.1280 XDUB 12:33:11 00023427595TRDU1 662 1.1280 XDUB 12:33:11 00023427594TRDU1 2,718 1.1240 XDUB 13:24:16 00023427936TRDU1 2,929 1.1240 XDUB 13:24:16 00023427935TRDU1 3,058 1.1240 XDUB 13:24:16 00023427934TRDU1 12 1.1240 XDUB 13:24:16 00023427933TRDU1 2,997 1.1200 XDUB 13:38:21 00023427997TRDU1 2,634 1.1220 XDUB 13:55:22 00023428139TRDU1 147 1.1220 XDUB 14:28:46 00023428356TRDU1 729 1.1220 XDUB 14:28:46 00023428355TRDU1 3,191 1.1220 XDUB 14:31:19 00023428390TRDU1 2,702 1.1200 XDUB 14:32:06 00023428401TRDU1 2,844 1.1200 XDUB 14:32:06 00023428400TRDU1 1,013 1.1220 XDUB 14:54:58 00023428661TRDU1 2,713 1.1200 XDUB 14:55:36 00023428673TRDU1 213 1.1200 XDUB 14:55:36 00023428672TRDU1 2,540 1.1200 XDUB 14:55:36 00023428671TRDU1 3,100 1.1200 XDUB 14:55:36 00023428670TRDU1 2,733 1.1200 XDUB 15:09:41 00023428830TRDU1 3,177 1.1220 XDUB 15:32:33 00023429162TRDU1 2,839 1.1220 XDUB 15:37:43 00023429332TRDU1 174 1.1220 XDUB 15:45:31 00023429404TRDU1 2,996 1.1220 XDUB 15:45:43 00023429415TRDU1 332 1.1220 XDUB 15:53:30 00023429505TRDU1 3,136 1.1220 XDUB 15:54:25 00023429512TRDU1 2,676 1.1220 XDUB 16:02:11 00023429602TRDU1 799 1.1220 XDUB 16:08:08 00023429695TRDU1 3,170 1.1220 XDUB 16:10:06 00023429742TRDU1 1,692 1.1220 XDUB 16:16:22 00023429863TRDU1 904 1.1220 XDUB 16:16:22 00023429862TRDU1 535 1.1220 XDUB 16:16:22 00023429861TRDU1 2,724 1.1220 XDUB 16:20:51 00023430036TRDU1 1,251 1.1220 XDUB 16:23:28 00023430137TRDU1 1,239 1.1220 XDUB 16:23:28 00023430136TRDU1 129 1.1220 XDUB 16:23:28 00023430135TRDU1 3,953 1.1220 XDUB 16:25:57 00023430360TRDU1 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: POS TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 84390 EQS News ID: 1133331 End of Announcement EQS News Service

