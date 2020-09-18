Nexen Tire: NEXEN TIRE and official partner Eintracht Frankfurt start new Bundesliga 2020/21 season

SEOUL, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, is proud to continue its successful partnership with Eintracht Frankfurt for the new season of the Bundesliga.

NEXEN TIRE has been an official partner of the successful German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt since 2011. And while the last few months have been challenging, the two sides have emerged stronger and are now ready to start their ninth consecutive season together, which will kick off on September 19.

Within Eintracht Frankfurt's recently launched "AUF JETZT!" charity campaign, NEXEN TIRE donated 100 tires to five social and health organizations in Germany's Rhine-Main area in much need during the coronavirus pandemic. They were: the Arche Frankfurt children's organization, the German Red Cross Frankfurt, the Diakonie Hessen charity, the Frankfurter Tafel food bank, and University Hospital Frankfurt.

"We are very proud to have Eintracht Frankfurt as a long-time partner, which also demonstrates our social commitment and responsibility outside the football pitch," said John Bosco Kim, Vice President of NEXEN TIRE Europe s.r.o. "We are especially happy to join the "AUF JETZT!" campaign to provide charities with new tires for their vehicles during these difficult times."

For the new 2020/21 season, NEXEN TIRE will expand its commitment to social responsibility projects and award free sets of tires to "Everyday Heroes" by searching for true heroes of society using Eintracht Frankfurt's social media channels.

As the official sponsor of Eintracht Frankfurt, NEXEN TIRE will resume existing sponsoring rights including TV-Premium, LED screen advertisements, and an advertisement page in every Club magazine.

About NEXEN TIRE

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants - two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.nexentire.com/international/