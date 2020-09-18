Infinix, a global leader in consumer electronics, has launched its 2020 flagship smartphone, the Vision Master Zero 8. Beautifully designed, and built to capture stunning photos and videos, the Zero 8 is the result of relentless innovation, setting a benchmark as Infinix enters the high-end smartphone market in style.

A versatile and powerful camera for stunning pictures every time

Capture the beauty of every moment with the Infinix Zero 8's advanced camera.

No matter what adventure you're on, the quad-camera around the back is spearheaded by a detail-grabbing 64MP sensor, while the dual-selfie camera features a 48MP+8MP resolution, for clear ultra-wide-angle selfies or group shots. Combining heavyweight photography hardware with clever algorithms, the photos and videos it captures are standout.

Thanks to the lossless image quality made possible by the Zero 8's RAW algorithm, which faithfully produces true-to-life images, it's a camera you can trust. Meanwhile, Super Night Mode shoots great pictures even in the most challenging, low-light conditions.

Power and precision, whether you're 3D gaming or 4K shooting

Powered by the mighty MTK Helio G90T octa-core processor, the Zero 8 delivers a premium experience with high-power cores clocked at up to 2.05GHz, and in its top-spec configuration, includes 8GB RAM 128GB storage.

For an exceptional gaming experience, the Zero 8 features the world's first chipset certified by the internationally renowned testing organization, TÜV. It seamlessly switches between Wi-Fi and mobile data for maximum stability when gaming-on-the-go, sp you can focus on swiping and tapping furiously while powering through PUBG in a bid to win that 'Chicken Dinner, or fast-track your way to a Fortnite victory dance.

Beautiful style and design

Infinix believes design should reflect the intricacies of the past and present, which is why the Zero 8 draws inspiration from the iconic Louvre Pyramid in Paris. The Zero 8 revels in its distinct and unique design language, which absorbs the essence of this world-famous monument's diamond mosaic. Making its own statement, the eye-catching Zero 8 catches the light, set against the backdrop of colliding geometric lines.

Available now from $255 £200 (local pricing varies between markets), with its premium power, iconic design and affordable price, the Infinix Zero 8 makes a bold statement for all the right reasons.

https://www.infinixmobility.com/smartphone/zero-8

