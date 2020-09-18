Californian solar module manufacturer Solaria Corporation has asked the U.S. International Trade Commission to issue an exclusion order to prevent the sale in the United States of Canadian Solar shingled solar modules it claims infringe its patents.Fremont, California-based module maker Solaria has accused Canadian Solar of infringing three of its shingled cell-related patents after it said it gave its rival insights into its HDM shingling technology ahead of a proposed licensing deal which never came to pass. Solaria on March 31 lodged a patent infringement claim against Canadian Solar related ...

