Shield Therapeutics' (STX's) interim results highlight the progress made year to date. Re-analysis of the Feraccru/Accrufer AEGIS-H2H data show it is a credible alternative to IV iron therapy for iron deficiency anaemia (IDA) in the long term. With the product out-licensed in China to partner ASK Pharm, all eyes remain on the announcement of a US commercial partner (expected this year). Royalties received from H120 sales of the product (UK and Germany) by partner Norgine are slowly building, but pricing and reimbursement discussions resuming in Europe could lead to ongoing rollouts in key countries (France, Spain and Italy) in 2021. STX's cash runway extends into Q121, an upfront licensing payment from a US deal would ameliorate the need for further capital. We value Shield at £379.1m.

