Nasdaq Iceland has, to the extent applicable, also decided to lift the suspension in all other instruments related to the issuer, including exchange traded funds. The relevant instruments were suspended to protect investor interests during an ongoing share offering. The suspension has now been released with reference to an announcement from the issuer, published September 18, 2020, concerning the results of the share offering. All order books have been flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please contact Surveillance at Nasdaq Iceland, Tel +354 525 2810, or email surveillance.ice@nasdaq.com