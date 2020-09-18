Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA 
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 18

18 September 2020

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Rightmove plc (the 'Company'), confirms that on 17 September 2020 the Remuneration Committee approved awards under the 2020 Performance Share Plan ('PSP') to Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and Alison Dolan, Chief Financial Officer, in accordance with Rightmove's shareholder approved Remuneration Policy.

PSP awards over 143,034 and 84,970 ordinary shares, were granted to the CEO and CFO respectively as nil-cost options and will be exercisable from 17 September 2025. The PSP awards are subject to the performance criteria set out in the Company's 2019 Annual Report.

Following this transaction:

  • Peter holds 2,014,553 Rightmove shares, representing 0.23% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury), Sharesave options over 5,043 shares, 95,780 deferred shares and 781,570 performance shares, and
  • Alison holds 84,970 performance shares.

Contact:

Sandra Odell, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePeter Brooks-Johnson
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial Notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameRightmove plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of financial instrument
Identification code:		Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)Nature of transactionAward of nil cost Performance Shares
as described above.
c)Prices and volumesPriceVolumeTotal
GBP0143,034GBP0
d)Aggregated information (single transaction)PriceVolumeTotal
GBP0143,034GBP0
e)Date of transaction17 September 2020
f)Place of transactionMilton Keynes, UK

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAlison Dolan
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial Notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameRightmove plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of financial instrument
Identification code:		Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)Nature of transactionAward of nil cost Performance Shares
as described above.
c)Prices and volumesPriceVolumeTotal
GBP084,970GBP0
d)Aggregated information (single transaction)PriceVolumeTotal
GBP084,970GBP0
e)Date of transaction17 September 2020
f)Place of transactionMilton Keynes, UK
