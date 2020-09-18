18 September 2020

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Rightmove plc (the 'Company'), confirms that on 17 September 2020 the Remuneration Committee approved awards under the 2020 Performance Share Plan ('PSP') to Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and Alison Dolan, Chief Financial Officer, in accordance with Rightmove's shareholder approved Remuneration Policy.

PSP awards over 143,034 and 84,970 ordinary shares, were granted to the CEO and CFO respectively as nil-cost options and will be exercisable from 17 September 2025. The PSP awards are subject to the performance criteria set out in the Company's 2019 Annual Report.

Following this transaction:

Peter holds 2,014,553 Rightmove shares, representing 0.23% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury), Sharesave options over 5,043 shares, 95,780 deferred shares and 781,570 performance shares, and

Alison holds 84,970 performance shares.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Brooks-Johnson 2. Reason for notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Rightmove plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 2138001JXGCFKBXYB828 4. Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument

Identification code: Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BGDT3G23 b) Nature of transaction Award of nil cost Performance Shares

as described above. c) Prices and volumes Price Volume Total GBP0 143,034 GBP0 d) Aggregated information (single transaction) Price Volume Total GBP0 143,034 GBP0 e) Date of transaction 17 September 2020 f) Place of transaction Milton Keynes, UK