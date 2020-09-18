Deutsche Boerse AG has decided on changes to the composition of share indices. Consequently, the following changes in Xetra trading (MIC: XETR) will come into effect on 21 September 2020:



Trading model: Continuous Trading

Instrument name Short Code ISIN Prod. Assignm. Group old Prod. Assignm. Group new new Partition ID old Partition ID new

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. SAE NL0012044747 SDX1 MDX1 55 58

Wacker Chemie AG WCH DE000WCH8881 SDX1 MDX1 55 58

Rocket Internet SE RKET DE000A12UKK6 MDX1 SDX1 58 55

RTL Group RRTL LU0061462528 MDX1 SDX1 58 55

Global Fashion Group GFG LU2010095458 LUX0 SDX1 59 55

Medios AG ILM1 DE000A1MMCC8 GER0 SDX1 56 55

Medios AG Junge ILMJ DE000A288821 GER0 SDX1 59 55

Secunet Security AG YSN DE0007276503 GER0 SDX1 56 55

Steinhoff Int. Holdings N.V. SNH NL0011375019 SDX1 LUX0 55 57

Bertrandt AG BDT DE0005232805 SDX1 GER0 55 56

Atoss Software AG AOF DE0005104400 SDX1 GER0 55 56

