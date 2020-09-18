Deutsche Boerse AG has decided on changes to the composition of share indices. Consequently, the following changes in Xetra trading (MIC: XETR) will come into effect on 21 September 2020:
Trading model: Continuous Trading
Instrument name Short Code ISIN Prod. Assignm. Group old Prod. Assignm. Group new new Partition ID old Partition ID new
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. SAE NL0012044747 SDX1 MDX1 55 58
Wacker Chemie AG WCH DE000WCH8881 SDX1 MDX1 55 58
Rocket Internet SE RKET DE000A12UKK6 MDX1 SDX1 58 55
RTL Group RRTL LU0061462528 MDX1 SDX1 58 55
Global Fashion Group GFG LU2010095458 LUX0 SDX1 59 55
Medios AG ILM1 DE000A1MMCC8 GER0 SDX1 56 55
Medios AG Junge ILMJ DE000A288821 GER0 SDX1 59 55
Secunet Security AG YSN DE0007276503 GER0 SDX1 56 55
Steinhoff Int. Holdings N.V. SNH NL0011375019 SDX1 LUX0 55 57
Bertrandt AG BDT DE0005232805 SDX1 GER0 55 56
Atoss Software AG AOF DE0005104400 SDX1 GER0 55 56
Trading model: Continuous Trading
Instrument name Short Code ISIN Prod. Assignm. Group old Prod. Assignm. Group new new Partition ID old Partition ID new
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. SAE NL0012044747 SDX1 MDX1 55 58
Wacker Chemie AG WCH DE000WCH8881 SDX1 MDX1 55 58
Rocket Internet SE RKET DE000A12UKK6 MDX1 SDX1 58 55
RTL Group RRTL LU0061462528 MDX1 SDX1 58 55
Global Fashion Group GFG LU2010095458 LUX0 SDX1 59 55
Medios AG ILM1 DE000A1MMCC8 GER0 SDX1 56 55
Medios AG Junge ILMJ DE000A288821 GER0 SDX1 59 55
Secunet Security AG YSN DE0007276503 GER0 SDX1 56 55
Steinhoff Int. Holdings N.V. SNH NL0011375019 SDX1 LUX0 55 57
Bertrandt AG BDT DE0005232805 SDX1 GER0 55 56
Atoss Software AG AOF DE0005104400 SDX1 GER0 55 56
SHOP APOTHEKE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de