Freitag, 18.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Jetzt vermehrt Insiderkäufe und Erfolge am Band!
WKN: A2AR94 ISIN: NL0012044747 Ticker-Symbol: SAE 
Xetra
18.09.20
11:46 Uhr
140,80 Euro
+4,80
+3,53 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
SDAX
141,80142,4012:02
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATOSS SOFTWARE AG126,50+2,85 %
BERTRANDT AG32,350-2,71 %
GLOBAL FASHION GROUP SA4,466+1,34 %
MEDIOS AG28,800-1,03 %
ROCKET INTERNET SE18,630+0,16 %
RTL GROUP SA31,500+0,64 %
SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG290,000,00 %
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV140,80+3,53 %
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV0,040-0,50 %
WACKER CHEMIE AG81,82+0,61 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.