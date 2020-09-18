The global automatic irrigation equipment market to register an incremental growth of USD 1.86 billion, witnessing a CAGR of about 12% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research analysis by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the automatic irrigation equipment market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Amid the COVID-19 Crisis, the Revaluated and Updated Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Report Says:

The automatic irrigation equipment market will witness a Negative and Inferior impact during the forecast period owing to the extensive rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Industrials industry is anticipated to have a Negative and Indirect impact

Furthermore, as per Technavio's pandemic-focused research highlights, the market demand will show At Par growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.

Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Segmentation and Competitive Analysis

The automatic irrigation equipment market is segmented by product (automatic irrigation controllers, automatic irrigation sensors, automatic irrigation valves, automatic irrigation injectors, and automatic irrigation flow meters), end-user (agriculture, commercial, and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Technological advances in automatic irrigation equipment has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of automatic irrigation equipment market. Other market drivers include government initiatives supporting sustainable agriculture practices and increasing consumer awareness about water-efficient lawn maintenance systems.

The market is fragmented. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Badger Meter Inc., Hunter Industries Inc, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corp., Morrill Industries Inc., Nelson Irrigation Corp., Netafim Ltd., Orbit Irrigation Products LLC, Rain Bird Corp., and The Toro Co. Moreover, Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

