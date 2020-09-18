On August 21, 2020, the shares in Aino Health AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial situation. Today, September 18, 2020, the Company published a press release with information on a bridge loan received by the Company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Aino Health AB (publ) (AINO, ISIN code SE0009242555, order book ID 130478) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB