Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 18
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 17-September-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|529.77p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|539.5p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|522.23p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|531.96p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de