Blue Cap has performed relatively well during the coronavirus pandemic. Reported revenues rose 8% in H120 while organic decline was limited to 12%, despite exposure to the industry sector including automotive. For FY20, Blue Cap expects a slight decline in revenues (also due to portfolio changes) and a significant decline in adjusted EBIT. Despite positive and negative swings in the NAV of the individual holdings, Blue Cap's overall NAV remained broadly unchanged at €138.5m at H120. The current share price reflects a large discount of 46% to the NAV per share of €34.68.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...