Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 17-September-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 259.47p

INCLUDING current year revenue 261.31p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 252.43p

INCLUDING current year revenue 254.28p