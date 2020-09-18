Listing of Implantica AG, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market On request of Implantica AG, company registration number FL-0002629889-3, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's SDRs to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from September 21, 2020. The decision is conditional upon that Implantica AG meets the liquidity requirements for the SDRs. As per today's date the company has a total of 33,750,000 A shares and 56,250,000 B shares. Shares Short name: IMP A SDB -------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of SDRs to be listed: 53,211,537 -------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014855029 -------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 203441 -------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: FL-0002629889-3 -------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.