In H120, Deutsche Grundstücksauktionen (DGA) reported a more than 51% y-o-y improvement in revenue from auction sales to €2.9m on a standalone basis. However, this increase was largely offset by the muted performance of its subsidiaries, with total group commission income up c 2% y-o-y to €5.8m. With a high volume of new admissions for Q320, amounting to €36.1m, the company expects the next quarter to be solid. Nevertheless, due to pandemic-driven market uncertainties, management is not providing FY20 guidance.

