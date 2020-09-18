Campaign Writer: Uplead Alternatives to Drive Growth with Targeted Sales Leads

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2020 / UpLead is a business-to-business (B2B) prospecting tool that provides users instant access to millions of contacts and companies. Sales intelligence is needed more than ever to drive sales growth and revenue efficiency. UpLead was recently named one of the easiest to use sales tools by G2.com, the world's largest tech marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology they need to reach their potential.

B2B Sales Intelligence. Image Credit: 123RF.com / Andriy Popov.

UpLead Targeted Sales Lead Generation Overview

UpLead (uplead.com) allows users to drive growth with targeted sales leads. Increase sales by quickly finding, connecting, and engaging with qualified prospects. UpLead data consists of over 46,000,000 business-to-business (B2B) contacts with email addresses, 45,000,000 global company profiles, 21,000,000 USA company profiles and touts 95% accuracy.

The company was founded in 2005 by Will Cannon, with the corporate headquarters currently located in Walnut, California. Social media accounts include: Twitter @upleadhq, Facebook @upleadhq, Linkedin @uplead-com, and others, including UpLead YouTube videos. Social media hashtag commonly used is UpLead.

Drive growth with targeted sales leads. Image credit: UpLead.com.

UpLead "Find B2B Contact Information" Google Chrome Extension

There is an Uplead Google Chrome extension plugin available to download and install from the Google Chrome web store. Titled "UpLead - Find B2B contact information" and listed under the "Productivity" category, UpLead has over 3 user reviews rating it 5 out of 5 stars on average. It also shows 878 users of the UpLead plugin.

UpLead plugin from the chrome web store. Image Credit: Google Chrome.

UpLead Products and Solutions for Sales Prospecting

Main products and features are called Prospector, Data Enrichment, Chrome Extension, API, Email Verification, Technographics, and Email Finder.

Search 46,000,000 million contacts with UpLead Prospector. UpLead guarantees 95% precision. Turn disjointed lists into sales opportunities with UpLead Data Enrichment and append 50+ accurate data points to your lists of contacts, companies, and emails.

Grab leads straight from your browser with UpLead Chrome Extension and find sales information for prospects and companies by visiting their website or LinkedIn profile. Built-in data enrichment for your product, using UpLead API, accurately enrich companies and contacts' information

The secret to delivering emails that don't bounce is with UpLead Email Verification, the moment you click to get an email, they verify it in real-time to guarantee its accuracy. Prospect using 16,000+ technology data points with UpLead Technographics. Find companies using competitive or complementary technologies and turn them into sales.

Unlock your top prospects' emails using UpLead Email Finder and find the right emails and contacts for key decision-makers at the companies you sell to.

UpLead Alternatives and Competitors

These are some of the top UpLead alternatives and competitors for B2B sales intelligence. UpLead was also ranked in the Best Contact Finder Tools list.

Swordfish AI (swordfish.ai) ZoomInfo (zoominfo.com) DiscoverOrg (discoverorg.com) Lusha (lusha.co) ContactOut (contactout.com) Clearbit (clearbit.com) AeroLeads (aeroleads.com) Voila Norbert (voilanorbert.com)

UpLead Review in Contact Finder

Uplead Review in Contact Finder magazine. Image Credit: Contact Finder.

UpLead Video - Full Demo

UpLead helps you increase sales by quickly finding, connecting and engaging with qualified prospects. Image / Video Credit: UpLead YouTube Channel.

